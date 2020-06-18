All apartments in Fernley
Find more places like 2127 FT BRIDGER RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernley, NV
/
2127 FT BRIDGER RD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2127 FT BRIDGER RD

2127 Fort Bridger Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2127 Fort Bridger Road, Fernley, NV 89408

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Home with low yard maintenance and all appliances - Pets on approval small dog or cat.
With additional security deposit Spacious! This updated, open-concept, beautifully-maintained home is complete with new black stainless steel LG and Samsung kitchen appliances, remote-controlled ceiling fans throughout the house and fresh paint in beautiful neutral colors. This home is perfect! Play yard stays with home. Additional $30 for trash service. www.chaffinrealestate.com for application and more info

(RLNE5712696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2127 FT BRIDGER RD have any available units?
2127 FT BRIDGER RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernley, NV.
What amenities does 2127 FT BRIDGER RD have?
Some of 2127 FT BRIDGER RD's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2127 FT BRIDGER RD currently offering any rent specials?
2127 FT BRIDGER RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2127 FT BRIDGER RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2127 FT BRIDGER RD is pet friendly.
Does 2127 FT BRIDGER RD offer parking?
No, 2127 FT BRIDGER RD does not offer parking.
Does 2127 FT BRIDGER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2127 FT BRIDGER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2127 FT BRIDGER RD have a pool?
No, 2127 FT BRIDGER RD does not have a pool.
Does 2127 FT BRIDGER RD have accessible units?
No, 2127 FT BRIDGER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2127 FT BRIDGER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2127 FT BRIDGER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2127 FT BRIDGER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2127 FT BRIDGER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno