2127 FT BRIDGER RD

Amenities
Large Home with low yard maintenance and all appliances - Pets on approval small dog or cat.
With additional security deposit Spacious! This updated, open-concept, beautifully-maintained home is complete with new black stainless steel LG and Samsung kitchen appliances, remote-controlled ceiling fans throughout the house and fresh paint in beautiful neutral colors. This home is perfect! Play yard stays with home. Additional $30 for trash service. www.chaffinrealestate.com for application and more info
(RLNE5712696)