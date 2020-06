Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Corner Lot Home in Gated Santa Teresa - Four Bedrooms 2 Baths, 2 Living Areas. Large open floor plan for Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Refrigerated Air and Central Heating.



Contact Ramon H Aguilar 915-637-0683 for more information (for quickest response please text)



***During this time we are only showing properties with an approved application, Please email rhaguilar@steinborn.com with any questions



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703319)