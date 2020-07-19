948 Los Lovatos 5-A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace courtyard

948 Los Lovatos - Lease Pending - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 1215 sq. ft



Located off Old Taos Highway



This private end unit features a large walled entry courtyard, with a flagstone patio.



The home features an open floor plan, tile and brick floors, kiva fireplace, a laundry room complete with a washer and dryer. The kitchen and bathroom were both recently updated and painted.



Two off-street parking spaces



Very close to the Santa Fe Plaza and hiking trails!



One-year lease required

Tenants transfer utilities into their name

First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit required



(RLNE5917535)