948 Los Lovatos 5-A

Amenities
948 Los Lovatos - Lease Pending - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 1215 sq. ft
Located off Old Taos Highway
This private end unit features a large walled entry courtyard, with a flagstone patio.
The home features an open floor plan, tile and brick floors, kiva fireplace, a laundry room complete with a washer and dryer. The kitchen and bathroom were both recently updated and painted.
Two off-street parking spaces
Very close to the Santa Fe Plaza and hiking trails!
One-year lease required
Tenants transfer utilities into their name
First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit required
(RLNE5917535)