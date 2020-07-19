All apartments in Santa Fe
948 Los Lovatos 5-A

948 Los Lovatos Road · (505) 466-3666
Location

948 Los Lovatos Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501
Near North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 948 Los Lovatos 5-A · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
948 Los Lovatos - Lease Pending - $1,850/month - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 1215 sq. ft

Located off Old Taos Highway

This private end unit features a large walled entry courtyard, with a flagstone patio.

The home features an open floor plan, tile and brick floors, kiva fireplace, a laundry room complete with a washer and dryer. The kitchen and bathroom were both recently updated and painted.

Two off-street parking spaces

Very close to the Santa Fe Plaza and hiking trails!

One-year lease required
Tenants transfer utilities into their name
First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit required

(RLNE5917535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Los Lovatos 5-A have any available units?
948 Los Lovatos 5-A has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 948 Los Lovatos 5-A have?
Some of 948 Los Lovatos 5-A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 Los Lovatos 5-A currently offering any rent specials?
948 Los Lovatos 5-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Los Lovatos 5-A pet-friendly?
No, 948 Los Lovatos 5-A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 948 Los Lovatos 5-A offer parking?
Yes, 948 Los Lovatos 5-A offers parking.
Does 948 Los Lovatos 5-A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 948 Los Lovatos 5-A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Los Lovatos 5-A have a pool?
No, 948 Los Lovatos 5-A does not have a pool.
Does 948 Los Lovatos 5-A have accessible units?
No, 948 Los Lovatos 5-A does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Los Lovatos 5-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 Los Lovatos 5-A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Los Lovatos 5-A have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Los Lovatos 5-A does not have units with air conditioning.
