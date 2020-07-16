6690 Camino Rojo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MONTHLY RENT: $1900



SQUARE FEET: 1078



BEDROOMS: 3



BATHS: 2.0



FLOORING: Tile & Carpet



YARD: Stucco Walled and Patio



HEATING: Gas Forced Air



COOLING: Evaporative



PETS: Small Pet Considered



STATUS: Shown by Appt.

Available 7/11/2020



EXTRAS: Near Santa Fe Country Club. Two-car garage. Breakfast area in kitchen.



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Gas Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer & Dryer In Unit



Contact: Jeff Browne

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.795.7914

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!