6690 Camino Rojo

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $1900
SQUARE FEET: 1078
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHS: 2.0
FLOORING: Tile & Carpet
YARD: Stucco Walled and Patio
HEATING: Gas Forced Air
COOLING: Evaporative
PETS: Small Pet Considered
STATUS: Shown by Appt.
Available 7/11/2020
EXTRAS: Near Santa Fe Country Club. Two-car garage. Breakfast area in kitchen.
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Gas Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer & Dryer In Unit
Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795.7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
