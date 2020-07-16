All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like 6690 Camino Rojo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe, NM
/
6690 Camino Rojo
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

6690 Camino Rojo

6690 Camino Rojo · (505) 795-7914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Fe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6690 Camino Rojo, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MONTHLY RENT: $1900

SQUARE FEET: 1078

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHS: 2.0

FLOORING: Tile & Carpet

YARD: Stucco Walled and Patio

HEATING: Gas Forced Air

COOLING: Evaporative

PETS: Small Pet Considered

STATUS: Shown by Appt.
Available 7/11/2020

EXTRAS: Near Santa Fe Country Club. Two-car garage. Breakfast area in kitchen.

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Gas Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer & Dryer In Unit

Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795.7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6690 Camino Rojo have any available units?
6690 Camino Rojo has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6690 Camino Rojo have?
Some of 6690 Camino Rojo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6690 Camino Rojo currently offering any rent specials?
6690 Camino Rojo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6690 Camino Rojo pet-friendly?
Yes, 6690 Camino Rojo is pet friendly.
Does 6690 Camino Rojo offer parking?
Yes, 6690 Camino Rojo offers parking.
Does 6690 Camino Rojo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6690 Camino Rojo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6690 Camino Rojo have a pool?
No, 6690 Camino Rojo does not have a pool.
Does 6690 Camino Rojo have accessible units?
No, 6690 Camino Rojo does not have accessible units.
Does 6690 Camino Rojo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6690 Camino Rojo has units with dishwashers.
Does 6690 Camino Rojo have units with air conditioning?
No, 6690 Camino Rojo does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6690 Camino Rojo?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia
Santa Fe, NM 87501

Similar Pages

Santa Fe 1 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity