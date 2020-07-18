645 Barcelona

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace some paid utils range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Wood Gormley School District. Museum Hill 3/2 With Sangre Views. Large living/dining, studio/Library/office, Master Wing, 2 FP, Laundry room. $3,000/month - Utilities Included (water, gals, electric). Wood floors, newer forced air heating. Large backyard with incredible garden space. Storage sheds. Newer Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. First month and full deposit ($6,000) required to secure premises. $500 additional deposit per pet. Square footage is approximate and should be verified by Tenant if of interest. Tenant Liability insurance, background check required. Renters insurance encouraged. Visit www.SFPlazaRealty.com to fill out a Guest card and request a showing/application. Nancy Avedisian, Property Manager, Plaza Realty Inc. Must set up AUTOPAY to pay monthly rent online: via eCheck (no fee), or CC (4.5% fee to Appfolio). Visit www.SFPlazaRealty.com to fill out a Guest card and request a showing/application. $25.00 Application Fee. WOOD GORMLEY School District. Nancy Avedisian, Property Manager, Plaza Realty Inc. Special circumstances apply - please request more information at showing. Square footage is approximate and should be verified by Tenant if of interest. Tenant Liability Insurance, and background check required.