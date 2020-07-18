All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:34 PM

645 Barcelona

645 E Barcelona Rd · (505) 690-8682
Location

645 E Barcelona Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Old Santa Fe Trail

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Main · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Wood Gormley School District. Museum Hill 3/2 With Sangre Views. Large living/dining, studio/Library/office, Master Wing, 2 FP, Laundry room. $3,000/month - Utilities Included (water, gals, electric). Wood floors, newer forced air heating. Large backyard with incredible garden space. Storage sheds. Newer Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. First month and full deposit ($6,000) required to secure premises. $500 additional deposit per pet. Square footage is approximate and should be verified by Tenant if of interest. Tenant Liability insurance, background check required. Renters insurance encouraged. Visit www.SFPlazaRealty.com to fill out a Guest card and request a showing/application. Nancy Avedisian, Property Manager, Plaza Realty Inc. Must set up AUTOPAY to pay monthly rent online: via eCheck (no fee), or CC (4.5% fee to Appfolio). Visit www.SFPlazaRealty.com to fill out a Guest card and request a showing/application. $25.00 Application Fee. WOOD GORMLEY School District. Nancy Avedisian, Property Manager, Plaza Realty Inc. Special circumstances apply - please request more information at showing. Square footage is approximate and should be verified by Tenant if of interest. Tenant Liability Insurance, and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Barcelona have any available units?
645 Barcelona has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 645 Barcelona have?
Some of 645 Barcelona's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Barcelona currently offering any rent specials?
645 Barcelona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Barcelona pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 Barcelona is pet friendly.
Does 645 Barcelona offer parking?
No, 645 Barcelona does not offer parking.
Does 645 Barcelona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 Barcelona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Barcelona have a pool?
No, 645 Barcelona does not have a pool.
Does 645 Barcelona have accessible units?
No, 645 Barcelona does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Barcelona have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 Barcelona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 Barcelona have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 Barcelona does not have units with air conditioning.
