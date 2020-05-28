All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:18 PM

3337 Paseo Segunda

3337 Paseo Segunda · (505) 795-7914
Location

3337 Paseo Segunda, Santa Fe, NM 87501
Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MONTHLY RENT: $4,950

SQUARE FEET: 3000

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHS: 2

FLOORING: Hardwood

YARD: 7.5

HEATING: Hot water baseboard

COOLING: none

PETS: Pets considered

STATUS:
Shown by Appointment
Available Now

EXTRA: Tranquil 7.5 acres of paradise, just 10 mins from plaza and close to Ten Thousand Waves. Numerous private patios, outdoor spaces, water features and hiking trails to take in the mountain views, watch the stars or just enjoy nature. High ceilings with vigas and beams, hardwood flooring, kiva fireplace, gas fireplace and spacious open floor plan.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, electric oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.

Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795.7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Paseo Segunda have any available units?
3337 Paseo Segunda has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3337 Paseo Segunda have?
Some of 3337 Paseo Segunda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 Paseo Segunda currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Paseo Segunda isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Paseo Segunda pet-friendly?
Yes, 3337 Paseo Segunda is pet friendly.
Does 3337 Paseo Segunda offer parking?
No, 3337 Paseo Segunda does not offer parking.
Does 3337 Paseo Segunda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3337 Paseo Segunda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Paseo Segunda have a pool?
No, 3337 Paseo Segunda does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Paseo Segunda have accessible units?
No, 3337 Paseo Segunda does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Paseo Segunda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3337 Paseo Segunda has units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 Paseo Segunda have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 Paseo Segunda does not have units with air conditioning.
