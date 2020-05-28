3337 Paseo Segunda

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MONTHLY RENT: $4,950



SQUARE FEET: 3000



BEDROOMS: 2



BATHS: 2



FLOORING: Hardwood



YARD: 7.5



HEATING: Hot water baseboard



COOLING: none



PETS: Pets considered



STATUS:

Shown by Appointment

Available Now



EXTRA: Tranquil 7.5 acres of paradise, just 10 mins from plaza and close to Ten Thousand Waves. Numerous private patios, outdoor spaces, water features and hiking trails to take in the mountain views, watch the stars or just enjoy nature. High ceilings with vigas and beams, hardwood flooring, kiva fireplace, gas fireplace and spacious open floor plan.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, electric oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer.



Contact: Jeff Browne

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.795.7914

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!