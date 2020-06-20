3125 Jemez Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Lovely One Bedroom - Property Id: 283990



Lovely One Bedroom open concept home for one person." Unfurnished or furnished" with vintage New Mexico/Mexican and modern furniture. Thermo-Pedic Mattress. A beautiful new rug and kitchenware. Stainless steel appliance. Nothing funky! New closet units from Ikea. Hardwood and Saltillo tile floors throughout. Large windows on 3 sides of the house for plenty of light. High ceilings, exposed beams, Gated entry to the house with small private yard and portal, very safe. Off-street parking for one car, no trucks please, as parking is limited. Close to all amenities and easy access to i-25 and Highway 599. 10 to 13 minutes to the Plaza.



If you are looking for a beautiful and peaceful place to live, plus a good landlord, this is it.



Must have a good credit score.

.

** High-Speed Internet is included.

* Utilities not included.



Below current Zillow rental prices.



NO Smoking. NO Pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283990

Property Id 283990



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5794576)