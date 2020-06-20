All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3125 Jemez Rd

3125 Jemez Road · (505) 231-8216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3125 Jemez Road, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Lovely One Bedroom - Property Id: 283990

Lovely One Bedroom open concept home for one person." Unfurnished or furnished" with vintage New Mexico/Mexican and modern furniture. Thermo-Pedic Mattress. A beautiful new rug and kitchenware. Stainless steel appliance. Nothing funky! New closet units from Ikea. Hardwood and Saltillo tile floors throughout. Large windows on 3 sides of the house for plenty of light. High ceilings, exposed beams, Gated entry to the house with small private yard and portal, very safe. Off-street parking for one car, no trucks please, as parking is limited. Close to all amenities and easy access to i-25 and Highway 599. 10 to 13 minutes to the Plaza.

If you are looking for a beautiful and peaceful place to live, plus a good landlord, this is it.

Must have a good credit score.
.
** High-Speed Internet is included.
* Utilities not included.

Below current Zillow rental prices.

NO Smoking. NO Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283990
Property Id 283990

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5794576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Jemez Rd have any available units?
3125 Jemez Rd has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3125 Jemez Rd have?
Some of 3125 Jemez Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 Jemez Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Jemez Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Jemez Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3125 Jemez Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 3125 Jemez Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3125 Jemez Rd does offer parking.
Does 3125 Jemez Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 Jemez Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Jemez Rd have a pool?
No, 3125 Jemez Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Jemez Rd have accessible units?
No, 3125 Jemez Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Jemez Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 Jemez Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 Jemez Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 Jemez Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
