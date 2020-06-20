3125 Jemez Rd

Amenities
Lovely One Bedroom - Property Id: 283990
Lovely One Bedroom open concept home for one person." Unfurnished or furnished" with vintage New Mexico/Mexican and modern furniture. Thermo-Pedic Mattress. A beautiful new rug and kitchenware. Stainless steel appliance. Nothing funky! New closet units from Ikea. Hardwood and Saltillo tile floors throughout. Large windows on 3 sides of the house for plenty of light. High ceilings, exposed beams, Gated entry to the house with small private yard and portal, very safe. Off-street parking for one car, no trucks please, as parking is limited. Close to all amenities and easy access to i-25 and Highway 599. 10 to 13 minutes to the Plaza.
If you are looking for a beautiful and peaceful place to live, plus a good landlord, this is it.
Must have a good credit score.
.
** High-Speed Internet is included.
* Utilities not included.
Below current Zillow rental prices.
NO Smoking. NO Pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283990
Property Id 283990
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5794576)