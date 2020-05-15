2972 Plaza Azul

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MONTHLY RENT: $1900



SQUARE FEET: ~1100



BEDROOMS: 2



BATHS: 2



FLOORING: Tile & Carpet



YARD: Enclosed



HEATING: Forced Air



COOLING: Central Air



PETS: Considered



STATUS: Shown by appointment. Available June 1

LEASE PENDING!



EXTRAS: Fresh paint. Fireplace, dinette, dining room, updated kitchen with stone counter-tops, walk-in closet, 2 car garage



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher, disposal, washer & dryer



Contact: Jeff Browne

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.795-7914

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!