Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

2972 Plaza Azul

2972 Plaza Azul · (505) 795-7914
Location

2972 Plaza Azul, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MONTHLY RENT: $1900

SQUARE FEET: ~1100

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHS: 2

FLOORING: Tile & Carpet

YARD: Enclosed

HEATING: Forced Air

COOLING: Central Air

PETS: Considered

STATUS: Shown by appointment. Available June 1
LEASE PENDING!

EXTRAS: Fresh paint. Fireplace, dinette, dining room, updated kitchen with stone counter-tops, walk-in closet, 2 car garage

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher, disposal, washer & dryer

Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795-7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2972 Plaza Azul have any available units?
2972 Plaza Azul has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2972 Plaza Azul have?
Some of 2972 Plaza Azul's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2972 Plaza Azul currently offering any rent specials?
2972 Plaza Azul isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2972 Plaza Azul pet-friendly?
Yes, 2972 Plaza Azul is pet friendly.
Does 2972 Plaza Azul offer parking?
Yes, 2972 Plaza Azul does offer parking.
Does 2972 Plaza Azul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2972 Plaza Azul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2972 Plaza Azul have a pool?
No, 2972 Plaza Azul does not have a pool.
Does 2972 Plaza Azul have accessible units?
No, 2972 Plaza Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 2972 Plaza Azul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2972 Plaza Azul has units with dishwashers.
Does 2972 Plaza Azul have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2972 Plaza Azul has units with air conditioning.
