2972 Plaza Azul

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $1900
SQUARE FEET: ~1100
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHS: 2
FLOORING: Tile & Carpet
YARD: Enclosed
HEATING: Forced Air
COOLING: Central Air
PETS: Considered
STATUS: Shown by appointment. Available June 1
LEASE PENDING!
EXTRAS: Fresh paint. Fireplace, dinette, dining room, updated kitchen with stone counter-tops, walk-in closet, 2 car garage
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, electric oven/range, dishwasher, disposal, washer & dryer
Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795-7914
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!