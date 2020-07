Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Large Home Available Now! - Perfect Home for the large family! This property features 4 bedrooms, an office, a den/sunroom/family room, and an open-concept living and dining room! Bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled. New paint, carpet and two wood burning fireplaces complete this home inside. Spacious yard is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Call today to inquire and to schedule a viewing. Owner will entertain a 6 month lease.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2707019)