All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like 2505 Camino De Vida.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe, NM
/
2505 Camino De Vida
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:49 PM

2505 Camino De Vida

2505 Camino De Vida · (505) 257-0957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Fe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2505 Camino De Vida, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Las Estancias

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Santa Fe, NM is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with a very unique feel! Arrive home and see the charming exterior featuring large windows for natural lighting and a spacious attached garage. Enter and become captured by the vaulted ceilings and endless space along with a bricked accent wall. Multiple skylights allow for great lighting and nighttime views. The Family room is centrally located and has tile flooring. There is an open-style kitchen features Stainless appliances, a beautiful cabinet finish, and lots of countertop space. This home also includes a laundry room with full-size connections and storage. The guest bedroom is lofted and includes a private balcony! On to the bathrooms which include updated finishes, full-size tub, and a stand-up shower. Lastly, the gated backyard includes large trees for shade, plenty of space, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Fo
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Camino De Vida have any available units?
2505 Camino De Vida has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2505 Camino De Vida have?
Some of 2505 Camino De Vida's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Camino De Vida currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Camino De Vida isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Camino De Vida pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Camino De Vida is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Camino De Vida offer parking?
Yes, 2505 Camino De Vida does offer parking.
Does 2505 Camino De Vida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Camino De Vida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Camino De Vida have a pool?
No, 2505 Camino De Vida does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Camino De Vida have accessible units?
No, 2505 Camino De Vida does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Camino De Vida have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Camino De Vida does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2505 Camino De Vida have units with air conditioning?
No, 2505 Camino De Vida does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2505 Camino De Vida?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia
Santa Fe, NM 87501

Similar Pages

Santa Fe 1 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity