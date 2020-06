Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Spacious Townhouse in established subdivision - Don't let this beautiful end unit townhouse pass you by! This is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with a yard! Features include tile, laminate wood, and carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, stacked washer/dryer, kiva wood burning fireplace, and a spacious backyard with a storage shed. Please contact us for more information and to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3229240)