Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Peacful and lovely - Large and lovely home on sweet lot located in a cul-de-sac. Property has pretty grounds with mature trees. House is large with gorgeous Santa Fe touches. Wood beams, tile and wood give this home a warm and inviting feel. House features, 4 bed, 3 baths, two car garage, washer/dryer, three fireplaces and a large family room. Located minutes from down town and walking distance to the hospital.



*****It will go fast, don't miss your chance*****



(RLNE5890945)