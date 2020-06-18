All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1208 Indian Rock Ln

1208 Indian Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Indian Rock Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87501
Sierra del Norte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MONTHLY RENT: $4000

SQUARE FEET: 2113

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHS: 2

FLOORING: Tile, carpet, wood

YARD: 1.01 acres, fenced backyard

HEATING: In floor radiant

COOLING: Ceiling fans

PETS: considered

STATUS:
Shown by Appointment
Available Now

NOTE: This home is UNFURNISHED

EXTRAS: Lovely Northeast side home, quiet cul de sac, large front porch with sunset views, high ceilings, 2 car garage.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer.

Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795.7923
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Indian Rock Ln have any available units?
1208 Indian Rock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, NM.
What amenities does 1208 Indian Rock Ln have?
Some of 1208 Indian Rock Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Indian Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Indian Rock Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Indian Rock Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Indian Rock Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 1208 Indian Rock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Indian Rock Ln does offer parking.
Does 1208 Indian Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Indian Rock Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Indian Rock Ln have a pool?
No, 1208 Indian Rock Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Indian Rock Ln have accessible units?
No, 1208 Indian Rock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Indian Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Indian Rock Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Indian Rock Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Indian Rock Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
