1208 Indian Rock Ln

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $4000
SQUARE FEET: 2113
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHS: 2
FLOORING: Tile, carpet, wood
YARD: 1.01 acres, fenced backyard
HEATING: In floor radiant
COOLING: Ceiling fans
PETS: considered
STATUS:
Shown by Appointment
Available Now
NOTE: This home is UNFURNISHED
EXTRAS: Lovely Northeast side home, quiet cul de sac, large front porch with sunset views, high ceilings, 2 car garage.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer.
Contact: Jeff Browne
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.795.7923
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!