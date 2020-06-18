1208 Indian Rock Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MONTHLY RENT: $4000



SQUARE FEET: 2113



BEDROOMS: 2



BATHS: 2



FLOORING: Tile, carpet, wood



YARD: 1.01 acres, fenced backyard



HEATING: In floor radiant



COOLING: Ceiling fans



PETS: considered



STATUS:

Shown by Appointment

Available Now



NOTE: This home is UNFURNISHED



EXTRAS: Lovely Northeast side home, quiet cul de sac, large front porch with sunset views, high ceilings, 2 car garage.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer.



Contact: Jeff Browne

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.795.7923

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

Landseer Management: Experience the Difference



NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!