All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like 113 1/2 Calle Royal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe, NM
/
113 1/2 Calle Royal
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

113 1/2 Calle Royal

113 1/2 Calle Royale · (505) 772-0110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Fe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

113 1/2 Calle Royale, Santa Fe, NM 87505
San Mateo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 1/2 Calle Royale - Casita · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous Updated Guesthouse Near Hospital! - This is a gorgeous casita very near the hospital! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1100 sq. ft. Casita on quiet cul de sac off Don Gaspar, north of San Mateo and adjacent to owner’s home. Casita is accessed by separate gravel lane and has its own two-space off-street parking next to the Casita.

The area around the Casita is private and demarked by walls and fencing.

The Casita is well located for easy walking/biking to the Plaza to the north, shopping to the west, medical buildings to the south, and hiking opportunities and museums to the east.

This well-built and well-insulated Casita was completely refurbished in 2017 with new stucco and with the bath and kitchen being extensively remodeled. It includes a kiva fireplace and ceiling vigas in living-dining room, all brick floors, covered front porch sitting/eating area, ample closet space and kitchen storage, new water heater and new full size washer and dryer in separate closet, central gas heat, new LED lighting throughout and energy efficient fixtures.

Neither smoking nor pets are permitted in the Casita or on premises.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4042467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 1/2 Calle Royal have any available units?
113 1/2 Calle Royal has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 1/2 Calle Royal have?
Some of 113 1/2 Calle Royal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 1/2 Calle Royal currently offering any rent specials?
113 1/2 Calle Royal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 1/2 Calle Royal pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 1/2 Calle Royal is pet friendly.
Does 113 1/2 Calle Royal offer parking?
Yes, 113 1/2 Calle Royal does offer parking.
Does 113 1/2 Calle Royal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 1/2 Calle Royal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 1/2 Calle Royal have a pool?
No, 113 1/2 Calle Royal does not have a pool.
Does 113 1/2 Calle Royal have accessible units?
No, 113 1/2 Calle Royal does not have accessible units.
Does 113 1/2 Calle Royal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 1/2 Calle Royal has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 1/2 Calle Royal have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 1/2 Calle Royal does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 113 1/2 Calle Royal?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia
Santa Fe, NM 87501

Similar Pages

Santa Fe 1 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity