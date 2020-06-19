113 1/2 Calle Royal

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Gorgeous Updated Guesthouse Near Hospital! - This is a gorgeous casita very near the hospital! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1100 sq. ft. Casita on quiet cul de sac off Don Gaspar, north of San Mateo and adjacent to owner’s home. Casita is accessed by separate gravel lane and has its own two-space off-street parking next to the Casita.



The area around the Casita is private and demarked by walls and fencing.



The Casita is well located for easy walking/biking to the Plaza to the north, shopping to the west, medical buildings to the south, and hiking opportunities and museums to the east.



This well-built and well-insulated Casita was completely refurbished in 2017 with new stucco and with the bath and kitchen being extensively remodeled. It includes a kiva fireplace and ceiling vigas in living-dining room, all brick floors, covered front porch sitting/eating area, ample closet space and kitchen storage, new water heater and new full size washer and dryer in separate closet, central gas heat, new LED lighting throughout and energy efficient fixtures.



Neither smoking nor pets are permitted in the Casita or on premises.



