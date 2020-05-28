Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

1012 Marquez Place #302 - Spacious and well-located this live/work space is ready for a great tenant! The property features an open main level, full kitchen, 2 bedroom spaces, 1.5 baths, two outdoor patios, and tremendous light. Cement floors, evaporative cooling, over 2100 sq ft, and several skylights are just some of the amenities on offer.



Enjoy downtown living while being able to work in comfort. Corner location allows more interior light, great curb visibility, and views of the well-maintained landscaping outside. Convenient to a number of shops, groceries stores and quick both going downtown or leaving out of town for the weekend. Flexible use, tasteful design, and modern convenience.



One year lease required

Tenants transfer utilities into their name.

First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit required.



(RLNE5736252)