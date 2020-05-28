All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like 1012 Marquez Place #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe, NM
/
1012 Marquez Place #302
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1012 Marquez Place #302

1012 Marquez Place · (505) 466-3666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Fe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1012 Marquez Place, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Don Diego

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 Marquez Place #302 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1012 Marquez Place #302 - Spacious and well-located this live/work space is ready for a great tenant! The property features an open main level, full kitchen, 2 bedroom spaces, 1.5 baths, two outdoor patios, and tremendous light. Cement floors, evaporative cooling, over 2100 sq ft, and several skylights are just some of the amenities on offer.

Enjoy downtown living while being able to work in comfort. Corner location allows more interior light, great curb visibility, and views of the well-maintained landscaping outside. Convenient to a number of shops, groceries stores and quick both going downtown or leaving out of town for the weekend. Flexible use, tasteful design, and modern convenience.

One year lease required
Tenants transfer utilities into their name.
First Month, Last Month, and Security Deposit required.

(RLNE5736252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Marquez Place #302 have any available units?
1012 Marquez Place #302 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1012 Marquez Place #302 currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Marquez Place #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Marquez Place #302 pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Marquez Place #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 1012 Marquez Place #302 offer parking?
No, 1012 Marquez Place #302 does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Marquez Place #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Marquez Place #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Marquez Place #302 have a pool?
No, 1012 Marquez Place #302 does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Marquez Place #302 have accessible units?
No, 1012 Marquez Place #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Marquez Place #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Marquez Place #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Marquez Place #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Marquez Place #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1012 Marquez Place #302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avaria of Santa Fe
1896 Lorca Dr
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Vizcaya
2500 Sawmill Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Vista Alegre
1489 Zepol Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
Los Pinones Apartments
825 Calle Mejia
Santa Fe, NM 87501
Railyard Flats
701 Camino de la Familia
Santa Fe, NM 87501

Similar Pages

Santa Fe 1 BedroomsSanta Fe 2 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Apartments with ParkingSanta Fe Dog Friendly Apartments
Santa Fe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity