1010 Camino del Gusto

This delightful home located in Santa Fe, NM is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3,450sqft! Great curb appeal with its grand entrance design showing off the home’s balcony. Step inside to see the uniquely, large family room that offers built in seating area, fireplace, and shelving. Moving along, you enter the dining area and kitchen. The dining area has an updated light fixture with an abundance of built in shelves and storage. The kitchen has updated, stainless steel appliances and offers plenty of cabinets and storage space, with sleek countertops. Moving along, through the other entrance of the kitchen, you enter another spacious living area that is great for entertainment and offers glass doors providing natural lighting that lead into the backyard. The master bedroom offers a lot of space with a large closet. The master bathroom is elegant with the vanity and lights, with a lovely shower/bath combo. The additional bedrooms and bathroom are of great size an

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.