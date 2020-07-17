All apartments in Santa Fe
1010 Camino del Gusto

1010 Camino Del Gusto · (505) 257-0957
Location

1010 Camino Del Gusto, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,728

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This delightful home located in Santa Fe, NM is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3,450sqft! Great curb appeal with its grand entrance design showing off the home’s balcony. Step inside to see the uniquely, large family room that offers built in seating area, fireplace, and shelving. Moving along, you enter the dining area and kitchen. The dining area has an updated light fixture with an abundance of built in shelves and storage. The kitchen has updated, stainless steel appliances and offers plenty of cabinets and storage space, with sleek countertops. Moving along, through the other entrance of the kitchen, you enter another spacious living area that is great for entertainment and offers glass doors providing natural lighting that lead into the backyard. The master bedroom offers a lot of space with a large closet. The master bathroom is elegant with the vanity and lights, with a lovely shower/bath combo. The additional bedrooms and bathroom are of great size an
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Camino del Gusto have any available units?
1010 Camino del Gusto has a unit available for $1,728 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 Camino del Gusto have?
Some of 1010 Camino del Gusto's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Camino del Gusto currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Camino del Gusto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Camino del Gusto pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Camino del Gusto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 1010 Camino del Gusto offer parking?
No, 1010 Camino del Gusto does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Camino del Gusto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Camino del Gusto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Camino del Gusto have a pool?
No, 1010 Camino del Gusto does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Camino del Gusto have accessible units?
No, 1010 Camino del Gusto does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Camino del Gusto have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Camino del Gusto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Camino del Gusto have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Camino del Gusto does not have units with air conditioning.
