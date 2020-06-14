Apartment List
39 Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rio Rancho renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$925
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
River's Edge 1
1 Unit Available
6589 Towhee Court Northeast
6589 Towhee Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
Rio Rancho Beauty!! Ready for move in. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with hard wood flooring, french door entry, open floor plan and very spacious, master bath with his and her sinks garden tub with separate shower located in a cul de sac.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Seven Bar North
14 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,194
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1393 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Cottonwood Heights
2 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1108 San Luis Court
1108 San Luis Court, Bernalillo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2200 sqft
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW*** We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Results within 5 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Paradise Hills Civic
25 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Taylor Ranch
1 Unit Available
7000 Conestoga Dr NW
7000 Conestoga Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Story With Swimming Pool Available in Taylor Ranch Near Taylor Ranch Rd NW & Golf Course Rd NW! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! 2 Car Garage! Automatic Opener! Swimming

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Paradise Hills Civic
1 Unit Available
9552 Jacks Creek Road NW
9552 Jacks Creek Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2330 sqft
9552 Jacks Creek Road NW Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Rancho
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Los Volcanes
17 Units Available
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$632
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Albuquerque
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Highland Business
5 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Highland Business
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
870 sqft
NOB HILL APARTMENTⓢ is more than just a building or Apartments complex—it is a “Community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Nor Este
16 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,140
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
21 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$682
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Taylor Ranch
13 Units Available
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
$
20 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$788
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,188
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
26 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$661
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$707
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Del Norte
9 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$720
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Northridge
7 Units Available
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1307 sqft
Residential community close to Osuna Elementary and Sandia High School. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, private balconies/patios, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. Fitness room with free weights.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Del Norte
53 Units Available
Oak Tree Park Apartments
5800 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$830
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
951 sqft
Spacious floor plans, brand new kitchens and baths with granite-inspired countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Community features a gym, business center, sauna, hot tub, pool and tennis/racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Uptown
7 Units Available
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$914
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1073 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Sandia High School Area
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
7600 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$768
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1140 sqft
Minutes from downtown and the University of New Mexico. This modern community offers two pools, a full fitness center, and a park-like setting. Interiors feature updated appliances and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Bear Canyon
5 Units Available
The Courtyards
6001 Topke Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyards in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rio Rancho, NM

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rio Rancho renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

