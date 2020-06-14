40 Apartments for rent in Rio Rancho, NM with gym

Apartment List
13 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$925
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
810 sqft
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.
Seven Bar Ranch
19 Units Available
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$926
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Seven Bar North
13 Units Available
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,194
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1393 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Cottonwood Heights
2 Units Available
Circ
10300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,058
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Paradise Hills Civic
25 Units Available
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$810
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1368 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aspens in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cottonwood Mall
4 Units Available
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$839
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1423 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Ranch in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Taylor Ranch
22 Units Available
San Miguel Del Bosque
9180 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$777
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to San Miguel, the epitome of extravagant apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Located in in the vibrant heart of the city, San Miguel embodies the urban-style luxury you've been looking for at an reasonable cost.
Taylor Ranch
21 Units Available
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$750
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
A tennis court, hot tub, pool and gym are just a few of the amenities offered at this property. Apartments include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Convenient to the shopping and dining along Montano Road.
Nor Este
16 Units Available
Arterra Apartments
8300 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,140
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1310 sqft
Pet-friendly units with mahogany flooring, granite countertops, full-size in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Located a short distance away from Sandia Peak Tramway and 423 highway. Online portal for easy disbursal of payments.
21 Units Available
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$682
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
Experience convenience with washer/dryer hookup and oven in every unit. Enjoy time socializing around apartment community amenities, such as the fire pit, coffee bar and playground. Located near Stardust Skies Park with proximity to Interstate 40.
Taylor Ranch
13 Units Available
Andalucia Villas
5300 Antequera Rd, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,250
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1525 sqft
Experience the resort-style luxury of our brand new community, ideally located in Albuquerques Westside district.
$
20 Units Available
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$788
1000 sqft
Close to Montgomery Plaza. Landscaped apartment community with stunning mountain views and three on-site swimming pools. Apartments feature double stainless steel sinks, generous closet space and large private patios. Rent includes gas and trash disposal.
Downtown Albuquerque
1 Unit Available
Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on a historic site in Albuquerque, NM. A collection of one to three bedrooms complete with built-in microwaves, refrigerators with ice machines, garages and more. Pet-friendly.
Wildflower Area
22 Units Available
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,188
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1546 sqft
Minutes away from I-25, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting. Residents of this pet-friendly community have access to outdoor grilling stations, a fitness center, and a resort-inspired pool.
S.r. Marmon
4 Units Available
Villa Hermosa
2600 Americare Ct NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$711
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Hermosa! With one of the best locations on Albuquerque's west side, Villa Hermosa offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with great features such as full size washer and dryer connections, modern kitchens with
26 Units Available
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
$661
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$707
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
938 sqft
Lush setting on over 37 well-maintained acres. Units with all-electric kitchens, pantries, swamp cooler A/C, and vinyl flooring. Basketball and tennis courts, billiards, and a resort-style pool.
3 Units Available
Ottavo
6350 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,123
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1260 sqft
Luxury apartment community near two local bus lines and Academy Hills Park. Units have open floor plans with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym.
$
Westgate Heights
12 Units Available
Sandia Valley
8200 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$764
1028 sqft
Located in South West Albuquerque, Crescent Ridge is your next step to peaceful apartment living. We offer a fully equipped clubhouse with fitness center, and a resort style pool.
$
Del Norte
9 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$720
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
819 sqft
Lincoln Place combines the tranquility of an established northeast Albuquerque residential neighborhood with the convenience of living just a few blocks away from the city’s main business thoroughfare.
Los Volcanes
17 Units Available
Tierra Pointe Apartments
6901 Los Volcanes Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
689 sqft
Set on the banks of the Rio Grande River. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer spacious layouts. Amenities include hardwood floors, patios, 24-hour maintenance, dishwashers, a playground, and outdoor recreation.
$
La Sala Grande
6 Units Available
Sedona Ridge
3400 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$658
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$782
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, Sedona Ridge Apartments is an ideal apartment community in Albuquerque, NM that you’ll be proud to call home.
Netherwood Park
1 Unit Available
The Q at Vassar
1920 Vassar Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
775 sqft
Furnished Corporate-1/2 month free - The Q @Vassar is the Place to Call Home! This furnished corporate apartment features beautiful furnishings and housewares for every room.
Highland Business
5 Units Available
The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson
424 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
782 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Q at Nob Hill Jefferson in Albuquerque. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rio Rancho, NM

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rio Rancho renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

