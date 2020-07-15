All apartments in Las Cruces
4083 Sommerset

4083 Sommerset Arc · No Longer Available
Location

4083 Sommerset Arc, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
4083 Somerset - Custom home in Del Prado @ Sonoma Ranch with keyed access only private community Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ Grill entertaining area. Walking distance to Dona Ana Branch Community College, easy access to highway 70, NASA, WSMR and just minutes from Shopping, Fast food, Urgent Care and Hospitals. The large open kitchen and living area have mid height cable access for wall mounted TV without cables dangling. Built in 2018 This home is up to the highest standard building codes and are very energy efficient. Call us today to schedule your viewing!! 575-526-1155

(RLNE4206079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4083 Sommerset have any available units?
4083 Sommerset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Cruces, NM.
Is 4083 Sommerset currently offering any rent specials?
4083 Sommerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4083 Sommerset pet-friendly?
Yes, 4083 Sommerset is pet friendly.
Does 4083 Sommerset offer parking?
No, 4083 Sommerset does not offer parking.
Does 4083 Sommerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4083 Sommerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4083 Sommerset have a pool?
Yes, 4083 Sommerset has a pool.
Does 4083 Sommerset have accessible units?
No, 4083 Sommerset does not have accessible units.
Does 4083 Sommerset have units with dishwashers?
No, 4083 Sommerset does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4083 Sommerset have units with air conditioning?
No, 4083 Sommerset does not have units with air conditioning.
