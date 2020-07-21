All apartments in Las Cruces
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106

3650 Morningstar Drive · (575) 522-4525
Location

3650 Morningstar Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
1 Bed/1 Bath upstairs Executive Unit - ***Available TODAY***

Available for Short Term Lease (90 days minimum)
Deposit $1,000

Unit #1106 is a Fully Furnished Upstairs unit. Rent price covers the cost of all utilities, including cable and internet. Bring your clothes, grab some groceries at the market nearby and you're all set.

Also included in the Unit is a full appliance package. (Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer.)

Unit comes with one assigned covered parking spot right outside of the building.

If you think this can work for you now or in the future come see us, I'll be happy to show you around! If you're not in the area currently, go to our website to learn more about our condominium community. www.thecasitas.net

DISCLAIMER: Fully completed applications will be processed on a first come first served basis.

NAI First Valley Management Group
(575) 522-4525

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4313760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 have any available units?
3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 have?
Some of 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 pet-friendly?
No, 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Cruces.
Does 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 offers parking.
Does 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 have a pool?
Yes, 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 has a pool.
Does 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 have accessible units?
No, 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106 does not have units with air conditioning.
