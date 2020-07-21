3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access sauna

1 Bed/1 Bath upstairs Executive Unit - ***Available TODAY***



Available for Short Term Lease (90 days minimum)

Deposit $1,000



Unit #1106 is a Fully Furnished Upstairs unit. Rent price covers the cost of all utilities, including cable and internet. Bring your clothes, grab some groceries at the market nearby and you're all set.



Also included in the Unit is a full appliance package. (Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer.)



Unit comes with one assigned covered parking spot right outside of the building.



If you think this can work for you now or in the future come see us, I'll be happy to show you around! If you're not in the area currently, go to our website to learn more about our condominium community. www.thecasitas.net



DISCLAIMER: Fully completed applications will be processed on a first come first served basis.



NAI First Valley Management Group

(575) 522-4525



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4313760)