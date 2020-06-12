/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, NM
1105 W Fox St
1105 West Fox Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedroom 1 Bath, Gas & Water Paid! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, all hardwood floors with 1 car carport, centrally located. Owner will pay gas, water, sewage and garbage. NO PETS! *Please view www.eracarlsbad.
1714 Trevino Court
1714 Trevino Court, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1981 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom - 3 bedroom 2 bath, fully furnished, owner pays water, garbage and sewer. No smoking, no pets. $2200 month, $2200 deposit. 6 month lease. Available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850331)
702 N. Alameda
702 North Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1523 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - Fully Furnished, All bills paid (including cable, internet & landscaping). No pets, no smoking. $1800 month $1800 deposit, 6 month lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834444)
701 W. Lea St
701 West Lea Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1492 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - 3 Bedroom 2 bath, no bills paid, no smoking, no pets. $1600 month $1600 Deposit, 6 month lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834472)
1307 W. Bonbright
1307 West Bonbright Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Three bedroom home - Cozy three bedroom home located close to schools and shopping. Water is included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. No appliances provided. NO PETS ALLOWED. All adult applicants must apply at www.affinitypropmgmt.
2303 Mountain View Dr.
2303 Mountain View Drive, Carlsbad, NM
Furnished 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Very clean & well kept 4 bedroom 2 bath home. New appliances! Washer & Dryer provided. Close to the High School. Furnished and ready to go. $2000.00 month and $2000.00 Deposit. No smoking and No pets.
314 Baler
314 Baler Ln, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1872 sqft
Gorgeous New Build Home - Beautiful new build!! 3 bedroom 2 bath with lots of extras. Granite counter tops. Easy to maintain wood look tile floors. Stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer included. Water/Garbage/Sewer paid by owner.
2200 W. Pierce St Unit 3A
2200 West Pierce Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1536 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Fully Furnished, All Bills Paid (Including Cable & Internet), Pool on Site, Bi-Weekly Housekeeping, 1 Car Carport, Washer/Dryer Included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4718852)
704 N Olive St.
704 North Olive Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath - Very spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. Den with real wood burning stove, circle drive, and fenced in backyard. Pets allowed with approval and non-refundable pet fee. *Please view www.eracarlsbad.
1508 Mountain Shadow
1508 Mountain Shadow Drive, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome Partially Furnished - Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, 2 car garage and washer and dryer included near the golf course. 2 Pets allowed under 25 lbs with approval and non-refundable pet fee.
313 S Alameda
313 South Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bath, water paid. - Upgraded home, all new with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Home is 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath, hardwood floors and 1 car garage.
102 E. Riverside Dr. Unit A
102 East Riverside Drive, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1855 sqft
Beautiful Home on the River - If you want beautiful views of the River in your backyard, then this is the home for you. Loads of character in this 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome for rent. Gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplace in the main living area.
407 Rosedale
407 Rosedale Street, Carlsbad, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1458 sqft
407 Rosedale Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 3 bedroom 2 bath, no bills paid. No smoking, one car carport. $1600 month, $1600 deposit No Pets Allowed (RLNE4452775)