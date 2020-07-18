9250 Florence Ave NE

Amenities

5BR/5BA/4Car Garage/3340 SQFT Home on Large lot in Far NE Heights - Spectacular Views all around this wonderful 3340sqft House on a hill on .89 acre in North Albuquerque Acres. No buildings on lots to south and east leads to great views and more privacy.



Text/Dont call Mark at 505-225-2812 for showing and questions

Enjoy the wonderful views of the Sandias from master BR, Kitchen, and balconies

Refrigerated Air/AC (Not a swamp cooler) keeps it cool!

Master BR has large bath, huge closet and 2nd floor balconies.

18" tile and Pergo flooring and Carpeting.. Chef's kitchen with cook island, big pantry and breakfast nook; formal dining.

2nd Master downstairs with full bath. . Private lush south patio.

5 Bathrooms! 4 Car garage! lots of Storage and Closets

North Star School is walking distance. Amazing Views, huge house, large lot in one of Albuquerque's most desirable locations. (Near Ventura and Florence)



Rent $3900, Security Deposit is 3000, Move in amount is ~$7200 (pet fees additional)

Apply online at www.rpmriogrande.com/houses-rent to reserve spot for showing

