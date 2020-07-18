All apartments in Bernalillo County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9250 Florence Ave NE

9250 Florence Avenue Northeast · (505) 225-2812
Location

9250 Florence Avenue Northeast, Bernalillo County, NM 87122
North Albuquerque Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9250 Florence Ave NE · Avail. now

$3,600

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3340 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5BR/5BA/4Car Garage/3340 SQFT Home on Large lot in Far NE Heights - Spectacular Views all around this wonderful 3340sqft House on a hill on .89 acre in North Albuquerque Acres. No buildings on lots to south and east leads to great views and more privacy.

Text/Dont call Mark at 505-225-2812 for showing and questions
Enjoy the wonderful views of the Sandias from master BR, Kitchen, and balconies
Refrigerated Air/AC (Not a swamp cooler) keeps it cool!
Master BR has large bath, huge closet and 2nd floor balconies.
18" tile and Pergo flooring and Carpeting.. Chef's kitchen with cook island, big pantry and breakfast nook; formal dining.
2nd Master downstairs with full bath. . Private lush south patio.
5 Bathrooms! 4 Car garage! lots of Storage and Closets
North Star School is walking distance. Amazing Views, huge house, large lot in one of Albuquerque's most desirable locations. (Near Ventura and Florence)

Rent $3900, Security Deposit is 3000, Move in amount is ~$7200 (pet fees additional)
Apply online at www.rpmriogrande.com/houses-rent to reserve spot for showing
Text/Dont call Mark at 505-225-2812 for showing and questions

(RLNE5902555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9250 Florence Ave NE have any available units?
9250 Florence Ave NE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9250 Florence Ave NE have?
Some of 9250 Florence Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9250 Florence Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9250 Florence Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9250 Florence Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9250 Florence Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 9250 Florence Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 9250 Florence Ave NE offers parking.
Does 9250 Florence Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9250 Florence Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9250 Florence Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9250 Florence Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9250 Florence Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9250 Florence Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9250 Florence Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9250 Florence Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9250 Florence Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9250 Florence Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
