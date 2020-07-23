/
sandoval county
179 Apartments for rent in Sandoval County, NM📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
11 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$990
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
810 sqft
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
River's Edge 1
1404 Teal Place Northeast
1404 Teal Place Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1547 sqft
This single-family home located in Rio Rancho NM will be available soon for applications and move-in! It offers 1547 square feet of living space, including 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1416 Alder Dr NE
1416 Alder Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1474 sqft
Rio Rancho Rental - London model in North Hills! 4 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, spacious great room with large eat-in kitchen and pantry, master bedroom with 2 sinks and walk-in shower, covered patio, 2-car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chamiza Estates
632 Monterrey Rd. NE
632 Monterrey Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
4 Bedroom Home Available Near 528 & Northern Blvd NE in Rio Rancho! - Text RENTME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Refrigerated Air! 2 Car Garage! Spanish Tile! Custom Hard Wood Doors! Kiva
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
56 Castle Rock Rd. SE
56 Castle Rock Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1547 sqft
HIGH RESORT AREA-RIO RANCHO - Gorgeous!! New Flooring, Fresh Paint, New light fixtures, Three Bedrooms, Two Bath, Double Car Garage. Get your applications in NOW! This one will go fast. Call Del Mesa Properties at: (505) 892-5555.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
424 Playful Meadows Dr
424 Playful Meadows Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
**Application Received** Charming Three Bedroom Home in Northern Meadows - **Back Up Applications Can Be Submitted** Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’: https://tysonproperties.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cabezon
2028 Coba Rd SE
2028 Coba Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2276 sqft
2028 Coba Rd SE Available 08/03/20 4 Bedroom in Cabezon - This home is unable to be viewed until August 3rd 2020. Wonderful home in Cabezon in Rio Rancho: Great floor plan 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
3024 Zia Street NE
3024 Zia Street Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1725 sqft
4 Bedroom Home Near Unser Blvd NE & King Blvd NE in Rio Rancho! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Please, No Pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1049 Harrison Dr NE
1049 Harrison Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1992 sqft
Cute and cozy, no carpet home. Good size kitchen and spacious living room. Modern colors. Garage has a little workshop. Max 2 dogs under 20lbs, and no cats.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3107 JANE Circle SE
3107 Jane Circle Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1918 sqft
No Pets will be accepted. Well maintained custom built home on a half acre lot. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths & oversized 2 car garage. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Bay window off kitchen nook.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Cabezon
2564 CERRO PARRIDO Road SE
2564 Cerro Parrido Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2215 sqft
Location, Location, Location!
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1652 Twinberry Drive NE
1652 Twinberry Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
ADORABLE 3-Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath home in desirable neighborhood of Rio Rancho. Living Room, Separate Dining Room, spacious kitchen with eating area, laundry room, and 1/2 bath downstairs. Master bedroom, 2 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.
Last updated May 4 at 10:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Panorama Heights West
869 Bunker Road SE
869 Bunker Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
Great location, updated home on a quarter acre lot. Brick fire please for gas or wood burning. Recently remodeled, ready fro occupancy.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1446 Golden Eye Loop
1446 Golden Eye Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
Rio Rancho Gem - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home has new flooring & paint. Large backyard for the summer BBQs. Enjoyable neighborhood. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5685670)
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
3508 Clear Creek Pl NE
3508 Clear Creek Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2664 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521479?source=marketing Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated April 13 at 10:05 AM
1 Unit Available
113 MISSION RIDGE Road
113 Mission Ridge Road, Corrales, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2801 sqft
Single story home on an acre with a 3 car garage. Tile and carpet. 3 fireplaces, 2 living area's, could be 5 bedroom, or 4 bedroom with an office area. Formal dining plus casual dining. Great mountain views.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Enchanted Hills
5428 Caballo Ct NE
5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
River's Edge 1
6589 Towhee Court Northeast
6589 Towhee Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
Rio Rancho Beauty!! Ready for move in. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with hard wood flooring, french door entry, open floor plan and very spacious, master bath with his and her sinks garden tub with separate shower located in a cul de sac.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
1343 San Juan Court
1343 San Juan Court, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1249 sqft
Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home located in Rio Rancho ! Come take a look at this beautiful home located in Rio Rancho.
Last updated January 24 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1972 Strawberry Dr NE
1972 Strawberry Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
2BR, 2BA, 2CG - 2BR, 2BA, 2CG, ceiling fans, sun room, automatic sprinkler system with beautifully landscaped backyard, HOA maintains front yard, new carpet & tile, refrigerated air, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave. (RLNE3198420)
Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sierra Norte
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Seven Bar North
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,260
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
15 Units Available
Seven Bar Ranch
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,047
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.
Some of the colleges located in the Sandoval County area include University of New Mexico-Main Campus, and Central New Mexico Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, Bloomfield, and Farmington have apartments for rent.