179 Apartments for rent in Sandoval County, NM

Last updated July 23 at 12:27 AM
11 Units Available
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
1 Bedroom
$990
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1310 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Links at High Resort in Rio Rancho. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM
Studio
$770
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
810 sqft
Bright apartments near the Rio Grande River and State Route 528. Air conditioning, extra storage and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features volleyball court and swimming pool. On-site laundry.

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
River's Edge 1
1404 Teal Place Northeast
1404 Teal Place Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1547 sqft
This single-family home located in Rio Rancho NM will be available soon for applications and move-in! It offers 1547 square feet of living space, including 3 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1416 Alder Dr NE
1416 Alder Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1474 sqft
Rio Rancho Rental - London model in North Hills! 4 Bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, spacious great room with large eat-in kitchen and pantry, master bedroom with 2 sinks and walk-in shower, covered patio, 2-car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chamiza Estates
632 Monterrey Rd. NE
632 Monterrey Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
4 Bedroom Home Available Near 528 & Northern Blvd NE in Rio Rancho! - Text RENTME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Refrigerated Air! 2 Car Garage! Spanish Tile! Custom Hard Wood Doors! Kiva

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
56 Castle Rock Rd. SE
56 Castle Rock Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1547 sqft
HIGH RESORT AREA-RIO RANCHO - Gorgeous!! New Flooring, Fresh Paint, New light fixtures, Three Bedrooms, Two Bath, Double Car Garage. Get your applications in NOW! This one will go fast. Call Del Mesa Properties at: (505) 892-5555.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
424 Playful Meadows Dr
424 Playful Meadows Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
**Application Received** Charming Three Bedroom Home in Northern Meadows - **Back Up Applications Can Be Submitted** Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’: https://tysonproperties.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cabezon
2028 Coba Rd SE
2028 Coba Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2276 sqft
2028 Coba Rd SE Available 08/03/20 4 Bedroom in Cabezon - This home is unable to be viewed until August 3rd 2020. Wonderful home in Cabezon in Rio Rancho: Great floor plan 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
3024 Zia Street NE
3024 Zia Street Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1725 sqft
4 Bedroom Home Near Unser Blvd NE & King Blvd NE in Rio Rancho! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Please, No Pets.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1049 Harrison Dr NE
1049 Harrison Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1992 sqft
Cute and cozy, no carpet home. Good size kitchen and spacious living room. Modern colors. Garage has a little workshop. Max 2 dogs under 20lbs, and no cats.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3107 JANE Circle SE
3107 Jane Circle Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1918 sqft
No Pets will be accepted. Well maintained custom built home on a half acre lot. There are 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths & oversized 2 car garage. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Bay window off kitchen nook.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Cabezon
2564 CERRO PARRIDO Road SE
2564 Cerro Parrido Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2215 sqft
Location, Location, Location!

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1652 Twinberry Drive NE
1652 Twinberry Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
ADORABLE 3-Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath home in desirable neighborhood of Rio Rancho. Living Room, Separate Dining Room, spacious kitchen with eating area, laundry room, and 1/2 bath downstairs. Master bedroom, 2 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.

Last updated May 4 at 10:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Panorama Heights West
869 Bunker Road SE
869 Bunker Road Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1822 sqft
Great location, updated home on a quarter acre lot. Brick fire please for gas or wood burning. Recently remodeled, ready fro occupancy.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1446 Golden Eye Loop
1446 Golden Eye Loop Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1129 sqft
Rio Rancho Gem - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home has new flooring & paint. Large backyard for the summer BBQs. Enjoyable neighborhood. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5685670)

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
3508 Clear Creek Pl NE
3508 Clear Creek Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2664 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521479?source=marketing Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated April 13 at 10:05 AM
1 Unit Available
113 MISSION RIDGE Road
113 Mission Ridge Road, Corrales, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2801 sqft
Single story home on an acre with a 3 car garage. Tile and carpet. 3 fireplaces, 2 living area's, could be 5 bedroom, or 4 bedroom with an office area. Formal dining plus casual dining. Great mountain views.

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Enchanted Hills
5428 Caballo Ct NE
5428 Caballo Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage NE Rio Rancho with Granite - Stunning home with open floorplan. Bright kitchen with island and granite countertops, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single level on culdesac.

Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
River's Edge 1
6589 Towhee Court Northeast
6589 Towhee Court Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
Rio Rancho Beauty!! Ready for move in. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with hard wood flooring, french door entry, open floor plan and very spacious, master bath with his and her sinks garden tub with separate shower located in a cul de sac.

Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northern Meadows
1343 San Juan Court
1343 San Juan Court, Rio Rancho, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1249 sqft
Don't Miss out on this Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home located in Rio Rancho ! Come take a look at this beautiful home located in Rio Rancho.

Last updated January 24 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hills
1972 Strawberry Dr NE
1972 Strawberry Drive Northeast, Rio Rancho, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
2BR, 2BA, 2CG - 2BR, 2BA, 2CG, ceiling fans, sun room, automatic sprinkler system with beautifully landscaped backyard, HOA maintains front yard, new carpet & tile, refrigerated air, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave. (RLNE3198420)

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Sierra Norte
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
9 Units Available
Seven Bar North
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,260
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
15 Units Available
Seven Bar Ranch
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,047
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1213 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly community with dog park and heated outdoor pool, located just minutes from I-25. One- and two-bedroom units have nine-foot ceiling, washer/dryer, central A/C and patio/balcony. Landscaped grounds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sandoval County?
Apartment Rentals in Sandoval County start at $750/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sandoval County?
Some of the colleges located in the Sandoval County area include University of New Mexico-Main Campus, and Central New Mexico Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Sandoval County have apartments for rent?
Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, Bloomfield, and Farmington have apartments for rent.

