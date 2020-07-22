/
/
valencia county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM
6 Apartments for rent in Valencia County, NM📍
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
522 Rio Communities Blvd - C-1
522 Rio Communities Boulevard, Rio Communities, NM
1 Bedroom
$595
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rio Vista Manor is an adult community for 55 and over; with one and two bedroom units. Unit C-1 one bedroom one bath units feature large tiled living rooms with sliding picture windows.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
911 Desert Senna Ave SW
911 Desert Sienna Avenue, Los Lunas, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
3 bed 2 bath 1400 sq ft home - 3 bed 2 bath 1400 sq ft home is a must see! Home features include: Open floor plan, washer and dryer, attached garage, all kitchen appliances, lots of natural light, spacious master suite, large backyard dog friendly!
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
601 Rain Lily St. SW
601 Rain Lily Street, Los Lunas, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
Stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2300 sq ft home - Stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2300 sq ft home.
Results within 10 miles of Valencia County
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westgate Heights
9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW
9419 Hondo Valley Place Southwest, Albuquerque, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2250 sqft
**Application Received** Beautiful Two Story Four Bedroom Home in Southwest - **Back Up Applications Can Be Submitted** Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’: https://tysonproperties.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate Heights
10656 Humphries Ln SW
10656 Humphries Ln SW, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1364 sqft
Gated community home with brand new tile floors throughout. Refrigerated air! Backyard has covered patio. Finished garage walls and flooring. Exclusive park and pool located within the community!
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Four Hills Village
933 Santa Ana Ave SE
933 Santa Ana Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
2100 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled Four Hills Mossman home with open, flowing floor plan! Two spacious living areas with beautiful new wood-clad windows and designer paint and faux finishes! Solar tubes and skylights bring in amazing natural light! Custom
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Valencia County area include University of New Mexico-Main Campus, and Central New Mexico Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Rio Rancho have apartments for rent.