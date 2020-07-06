All apartments in Woodstown
Find more places like 17 HUNT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstown, NJ
/
17 HUNT STREET
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

17 HUNT STREET

17 Hunt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17 Hunt Street, Woodstown, NJ 08098

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single family 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on a quite street in Woodstown. Easy walk to local retail shops. Drive way parking and large back yard. On the main level there is a good size living room, full dining room with original brick architectural detail, kitchen and mud room with full size washer and dryer and access to the back yard. Upstairs are two good size bedrooms, updated full bath, small seating nook area in the hall that could be used as a small office space. There is also a full staircase to 3rd floor attic that can be used as storage in addition to the full unfinished basement. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 HUNT STREET have any available units?
17 HUNT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstown, NJ.
Is 17 HUNT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
17 HUNT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 HUNT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 17 HUNT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstown.
Does 17 HUNT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 17 HUNT STREET offers parking.
Does 17 HUNT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 HUNT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 HUNT STREET have a pool?
No, 17 HUNT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 17 HUNT STREET have accessible units?
No, 17 HUNT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 17 HUNT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 HUNT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 HUNT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 HUNT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PADover, DEPhoenixville, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJBear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PABeckett, NJCarneys Point, NJPennsville, NJPenns Grove, NJClaymont, DEEdgemoor, DE
Pitman, NJEddystone, PABridgeton, NJNew Castle, DEProspect Park, PAWoodbury, NJChester Heights, PAMorton, PATurnersville, NJMedia, PAMillville, NJWestville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware