17 HUNT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Single family 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on a quite street in Woodstown. Easy walk to local retail shops. Drive way parking and large back yard. On the main level there is a good size living room, full dining room with original brick architectural detail, kitchen and mud room with full size washer and dryer and access to the back yard. Upstairs are two good size bedrooms, updated full bath, small seating nook area in the hall that could be used as a small office space. There is also a full staircase to 3rd floor attic that can be used as storage in addition to the full unfinished basement. Make your appointment today!