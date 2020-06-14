57 Apartments for rent in Woodland Park, NJ with gym
Maybe it's something in the water -- Woodland Park is home to a higher-than-normal number of pro athletes. New York Yankee Rick Cerone, New York Giant Keith Hamilton, MLB pitcher Victor Santos, and Olympic gymnast Natalia Shaposhnikova all resided in Woodland Park.
Woodland Park used to be called West Paterson, but residents voted in 1914 to change the name. The borough now enjoys a lower-than-average crime rate and has a population of almost 12,000, which has skyrocketed in recent years. That trend is only going to continue as more and more people discover the beauty of Woodland Park. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Woodland Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.