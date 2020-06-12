/
2 bedroom apartments
482 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NJ
Last updated June 11 at 07:23pm
2 Units Available
Red Bank Run Townhomes
701 W Red Bank Ave, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
840 sqft
A pet-friendly community with spacious townhomes. Just minutes from I-295 and 20 minutes from Downtown Philadelphia. Private entrances, lots of storage space and ample green space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:13am
Contact for Availability
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
545 SALEM AVENUE
545 Salem Avenue, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1950 sqft
Come see this 2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Unit features a living room, large eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and storage on the 3rd floor. Tenant is to provide their own window units and there is an additional $55 water/sewer fee per month.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Packer Park
7 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1174 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Philadelphia East
1 Unit Available
2513 S Franklin St
2513 South Franklin Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Beautiful townhouse South Philly - Property Id: 225649 Beautiful Townhouse near Oregon Avenue. Hardwood floors, washer-dryer. Near shopping area and sports stadium. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1161 Madison Ave A
1161 Madison Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unit A Available 06/13/20 Madison A - Property Id: 287505 Beautiful two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a duplex. Basement is available for storage with full-sized washer and dryer. Private, fenced-in yard. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Center St.
1 Centre Ave, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
2 Bedroom Rancher in desirable W. Deptford - Property Id: 111707 Very cute little rancher. Live in a Great town with an awesome school district. A single family home with a small fenced in yard gives you the privacy at the cost of an apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moyamensing
1 Unit Available
541 Hoffman Street
541 Hoffman Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
5th & Mifflin-South Philadelphia - Very cute, newly updated, cozy home. Laminate floors on the first, new carpet upstairs. Surrounded by public transit and shopping! Washer & dryer hook ups in basement. Small pet friendly. (RLNE5756539)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
1835 Johnston Street
1835 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 South Philly 2 Bedroom for July - Property Id: 263719 5% off to all health care and front line employees.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
1126 Johnston Street
1126 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1050 sqft
12th & Johnston-Beautiful South Philadelphia - Updated 2 bedroom home located on a lovely tree-lined street in Marconi Park Area. Wonderful location to Broad street, public transit, and all forms of shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitman
1 Unit Available
437 Jackson Street
437 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
920 sqft
4th & Jackson South Philadelphia - Wonderful townhome in convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
South Philadelphia East
1 Unit Available
2542 S CLARION STREET
2542 South Clarion Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
894 sqft
This is a nicely rehabbed two bedroom home with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has all the needed appliances: range, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. There are granite counter tops with tiled backsplash.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2956 W OCTAGON ROAD
2956 West Octagon Road, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Brick End Unit Town-home located in the desirable Fairview community of Camden City.
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
40 E. 6th Avenue
40 East 6th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Visit this two bedroom unit located in Runnemede NJ. Unit includes one full bath, living room, kitchen, unfinished basement with washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
511 S BROADWAY
511 South Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1632 sqft
This second floor apartment is a short walk to Dunkin Donuts, Rite-aid, Dollar general, Pat's Pizzeria, and some of our favorite watering holes Bayards, and Tavern on the Edge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Newbold
1 Unit Available
2248 S 15TH STREET
2248 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Pinch yourself, because this is not an illusion: a South Philly apartment with GARAGE PARKING? Yes, it's real! Available immediately is this rarely-offered two-bedroom apartment located in a friendly area between the West Passyunk and Melrose
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
538 SHETLAND COURT
538 Shetland Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1131 sqft
Second floor, end unit with loft in desirable Hunt Club. This home has two bedrooms. The master has a walk in closet and there is one full bath and a separate laundry room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Packer Park
1 Unit Available
2102 Verona Drive
2102 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1705 sqft
This fully furnished bi-level 2 bedroom plus den/office located in beautiful Packer Park! This unit has endless windows and sunlight. High vaulted ceiling in the living room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
108 NEW BROADWAY
108 New Broadway, Brooklawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Clean 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment. Freshly painted, newer carpeting. Water, sewer included in rent. Tenant pays heat and electric. Ceiling fans in both Bedrooms. Outside and inside stairs up to apartment.
