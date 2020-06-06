82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7

Amenities

Welcome to your new, beautifully renovated, spacious apartment complete with your own parking spot and private entrance! This property is the definition of comfort and convenience. Located by downtown shops, buses into NYC, and major NJ highways, visit anywhere you want or need to go quickly. You can also spend time frequenting local restaurants and shops. This apartment boasts stunning NYC skyline views and modern amenities such as stainless steel appliances, open concept living, and a private, new washer/dryer. Don't miss out on this gorgeous property!