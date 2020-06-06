All apartments in Wood-Ridge
Wood-Ridge, NJ
82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:48 PM

82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7

82 Hackensack Street · (973) 783-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
Wood - Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to your new, beautifully renovated, spacious apartment complete with your own parking spot and private entrance! This property is the definition of comfort and convenience. Located by downtown shops, buses into NYC, and major NJ highways, visit anywhere you want or need to go quickly. You can also spend time frequenting local restaurants and shops. This apartment boasts stunning NYC skyline views and modern amenities such as stainless steel appliances, open concept living, and a private, new washer/dryer. Don't miss out on this gorgeous property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 have any available units?
82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 have?
Some of 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 currently offering any rent specials?
82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 pet-friendly?
No, 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wood-Ridge.
Does 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 offer parking?
Yes, 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 does offer parking.
Does 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 have a pool?
No, 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 does not have a pool.
Does 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 have accessible units?
No, 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 HACKENSACK ST UNIT 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
