White Meadow Lake, NJ
712 Parkview Lane
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:19 AM

712 Parkview Lane

712 Parkview Ln · (908) 979-9933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ 07866

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout. This home features a gourmet kitchen with deep ebony Shaker style cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, large pantry & center island. Light filled open concept living areas with 9ft ceilings & durable hardwood like flooring. Master suite w/walk-in closet, master bath shower w/ rain head & tile bench. Brand new W/D in unit on 2nd floor. Ground level rec room has full bath & outdoor patio. Program thermostat & garage door opener from phone. Conveniently located to Rte 80, highways, mass transit, Rockaway Mall. Lease application, income verification, credit report & NTN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Parkview Lane have any available units?
712 Parkview Lane has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 Parkview Lane have?
Some of 712 Parkview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Parkview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
712 Parkview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Parkview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 712 Parkview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Meadow Lake.
Does 712 Parkview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 712 Parkview Lane does offer parking.
Does 712 Parkview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Parkview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Parkview Lane have a pool?
No, 712 Parkview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 712 Parkview Lane have accessible units?
No, 712 Parkview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Parkview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Parkview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Parkview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Parkview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
