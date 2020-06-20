712 Parkview Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout. This home features a gourmet kitchen with deep ebony Shaker style cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, large pantry & center island. Light filled open concept living areas with 9ft ceilings & durable hardwood like flooring. Master suite w/walk-in closet, master bath shower w/ rain head & tile bench. Brand new W/D in unit on 2nd floor. Ground level rec room has full bath & outdoor patio. Program thermostat & garage door opener from phone. Conveniently located to Rte 80, highways, mass transit, Rockaway Mall. Lease application, income verification, credit report & NTN.