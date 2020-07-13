/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:50 PM
59 Apartments for rent in Westwood, NJ with pool
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,880
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,310
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Saddle River
2 TOBOGGAN RIDGE RD
2 Toboggan Ridge, Saddle River, NJ
Studio
$9,000
2 YEAR MIN LEASE NO EXCEPTIONS !! FURNISHINGS HAVE BEEN REMOVED. Pool & ground maintenance included. A Timeless, meticulous estate, 2 prime acs. Prestigious Million $, High Ridge location.
Results within 10 miles of Westwood
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,315
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,356
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,798
1177 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
97 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,745
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,930
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,190
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,034
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,649
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,419
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,935
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
180 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
37 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,873
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Englewood South
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
61 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,110
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,722
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,719
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,258
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
$
7 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Englewood South
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,370
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,802
1085 sqft
Vivian
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 511
160 Cedar Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281973 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2700 per
Similar Pages
Westwood 1 BedroomsWestwood 2 BedroomsWestwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestwood Accessible ApartmentsWestwood Apartments with Balcony
Westwood Apartments with GarageWestwood Apartments with GymWestwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestwood Apartments with ParkingWestwood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJ