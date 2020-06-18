All apartments in Westville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

137 MAPLE AVENUE

137 Maple Avenue · (856) 582-1200
Location

137 Maple Avenue, Westville, NJ 08093

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 3018 sqft

Amenities

Looking for an affordable rental with plenty of living space and plenty of charm on a quiet tree-lined street?? Welcome to 137 Maple Avenue! Complete with 3 large bedrooms, this 2nd floor unit has its own access from the back of the home and boasts original hardwood flooring, original doors and trim, and some original baseboards. This unit also features a separate Laundry Room with full-sized washer and dryer, as well as cabinetry for storage and a deck just off the Kitchen. Also included are a side-by-side refrigerator, microwave and range. There is also a newer high-efficiency heater and A/C system. It doesn't get any more move-in ready than this and the location couldn't be better...close to major highways and just minutes from Philadelphia! Make your appointment today before this one gets away!***Contact Co-Listing Agent, Angie Pellerito, for all questions (856-885-1627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 MAPLE AVENUE have any available units?
137 MAPLE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 MAPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 137 MAPLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 MAPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
137 MAPLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 MAPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 137 MAPLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westville.
Does 137 MAPLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 137 MAPLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 137 MAPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 MAPLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 MAPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 137 MAPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 137 MAPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 137 MAPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 137 MAPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 MAPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 MAPLE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
