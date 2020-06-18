Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Looking for an affordable rental with plenty of living space and plenty of charm on a quiet tree-lined street?? Welcome to 137 Maple Avenue! Complete with 3 large bedrooms, this 2nd floor unit has its own access from the back of the home and boasts original hardwood flooring, original doors and trim, and some original baseboards. This unit also features a separate Laundry Room with full-sized washer and dryer, as well as cabinetry for storage and a deck just off the Kitchen. Also included are a side-by-side refrigerator, microwave and range. There is also a newer high-efficiency heater and A/C system. It doesn't get any more move-in ready than this and the location couldn't be better...close to major highways and just minutes from Philadelphia! Make your appointment today before this one gets away!***Contact Co-Listing Agent, Angie Pellerito, for all questions (856-885-1627)