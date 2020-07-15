Apartment List
/
NJ
/
westfield
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

87 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westfield, NJ

Finding an apartment in Westfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
208 LIVINGSTON ST
208 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Move right into this spacious & bright multi-floor apartment with 3BRs, bonus room and 3 full baths. Great location. Feels like a true single family home with every amenity covered.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
407 BEECHWOOD PL
407 Beechwood Place, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Great Location! Close to all schools & easy access to train, town & parks.
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Garwood
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
326 VICTOR ST
326 Victor Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Immaculately maintained 3 BR, 2BTH RENTAL situated in one of the most desirable locations in town! Open EIK w/S/S appliances, granite counter tops. Private fenced in backyard with deck and full, finished basement. Washer/Dryer, storage room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Garwood
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
1769 Dakota Street
1769 Dakota Street, Union County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1870 sqft
Westfield - Property Id: 276828 Newly renovated single family home near transportation shopping and more. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276828 Property Id 276828 (RLNE5915791)
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,015
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Summit
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,713
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1000 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
19 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,568
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
4 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
Summit
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 05:08 AM
$
8 Units Available
Summit
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34 AM
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
17-19 N Union Ave Apartments
17 North Union Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
527 sqft
The Apartments at 17-19 North Union Avenue are located in the heart of vibrant, downtown Cranford. Consisting of studio apartments and one bedroom apartments, some with terraces, this building is a small mid-rise with two stores at the street level.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Summit
Manley Court
548 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Manley Court Apartments offers spacious, upscale one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes. Extraordinary downtown shopping, dining and the "Mid-Town Direct" train station is just a few blocks away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Rahway
1751 Oliver St
1751 Oliver St, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1751 Oliver - Property Id: 308848 Come check out this newly renovated apartment in a beautiful area in Rahway. Call now 845-671-9841 or go ahead and apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.
City Guide for Westfield, NJ

History buff? Westfield's downtown plaza boasts quite a few stunning war memorials, including those from the Korean War, the Spanish-American War and World War II.

Westfield is a small town in New Jersey's Union County. If you like quiet, more rural living, this community of just over 30,000 residents is one to consider. Historical is an apt word to describe this small town since its downtown district was actually settled all the way back in 1720 before the United States even became an official country. Yeah, Westfielders are way ahead of the game. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Westfield, NJ

Finding an apartment in Westfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Westfield 1 BedroomsWestfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestfield 3 Bedrooms
Westfield Apartments with BalconiesWestfield Apartments with GaragesWestfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Apartments with Washer-DryersWestfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJ
North Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJWharton, NJNew Providence, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College