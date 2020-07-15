87 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Westfield, NJ
History buff? Westfield's downtown plaza boasts quite a few stunning war memorials, including those from the Korean War, the Spanish-American War and World War II.
Westfield is a small town in New Jersey's Union County. If you like quiet, more rural living, this community of just over 30,000 residents is one to consider. Historical is an apt word to describe this small town since its downtown district was actually settled all the way back in 1720 before the United States even became an official country. Yeah, Westfielders are way ahead of the game. See more
Finding an apartment in Westfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.