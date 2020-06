Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building. Open living concept with magnificent finishes, high ceilings, hardwood floors and 2 fireplaces! Gourmet kitchen fit for a King or Queen! Floor to ceiling cabinetry, SS top of the line appliances. Private and large master suite complete with sumptuous master bath. All this and a private balcony as well!