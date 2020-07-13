/
pet friendly apartments
92 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wanamassa, NJ
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
Asbury Park
408 4th Avenue
408 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer.
Asbury Park
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1075 sqft
All new spacious summer rental with central air conditioning in awesome Asbury Park. 2 large bedrooms, master has king size adjustable bed, second bedroom has queen size bed. Living has sofa bed with comfort mattress.
Asbury Park
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.
Asbury Park
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.
Asbury Park
320 7th Ave - 15
320 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . Come and see this newly remodeled 1 BR with a very large kitchen area. This entire complex is going through a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination.
Asbury Park
400 3rd Ave - 19
400 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,375
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . We have another gut-renovated studio available. This entire complex is benefitting from a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination.
Asbury Park
510 5th Ave - 4
510 5th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . We have an this awesome lake front, 1 BR now available! This building is just four blocks from the beach and located just down the street from the award winning, Asbury Hotel.
Asbury Park
304 Deal Lake Drive
304 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live by the beach in this updated 1 bedroom condo. Featuring hard wood floors throughout, updated kitchen appliances, recessed lighting and an over sized bedroom to offer a modern feel in desirable North East Asbury Park.
Asbury Park
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.
Asbury Park
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . We have a 1 BR with a PRIVATE balcony now available! This building is in desired, Northeast Asbury Park.
Asbury Park
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.
Asbury Park
416 Deal Lake Drive - B7
416 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
Asbury Park
300 Deal Lake Drive
300 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Winter Rental available Sep 13. Walk to the beach!! Fully furnished and renovated condo located on Deal Lake. Enjoy views of the lake and ocean.
Asbury Park
1213 4th Avenue
1213 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1000 sqft
This adorable 2 bed 1.5 bath home on one of the prettiest streets in Asbury Park is now for rent for the Summer 2020 season! One bed downstairs, one up with a loft perfect for additional guests.
Asbury Park
502 Asbury Avenue
502 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
SUMMER/FALL 2020- Enjoy this amazing fully restored 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom furnished cottage.
Asbury Park
1413 Webb Street
1413 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
Ask about our no security deposit program! . Come and check the lavish two story home on Webb Street. This is a part of our brand new, "Lofts at Webb Street" complex. This spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
Asbury Park
904 Bergh Street
904 Bergh Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Blocks to the beach! Well maintained 1 bedroom with office/bonus room, in NE Asbury Park. Short walk to downtown. Hard wood floors, lots of natural light, good sized kitchen with dishwasher, common coin-op laundry in basement.
Asbury Park
418 Deal Lake Drive - B5
418 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
Brand new gut renovated Lake front 1 BR now available!! Large 1 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,675
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home.
