99 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wanamassa, NJ

Finding an apartment in Wanamassa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1404 N Wanamassa Drive
1404 North Wanamassa Drive, Wanamassa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL 2020 Quaint and cozy 3 bedroom lakefront Dutch colonial available for summer 2020 June 21- August 15,2020 Price is 2000 weekly with a 4 week minimum This unique home with gorgeous views of Deal Lake features enclosed
Results within 1 mile of Wanamassa

1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
310 6th Ave - 118
310 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 7th Avenue
710 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Annual Rental. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Situated on a large corner lot on a quiet, beautifully tree lined street. Front porch with Lake views. Hardwood flooring throughout with with a bright, open layout. Owner pays for water & electric.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
400 3rd Ave - 7
400 3rd Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,532
725 sqft
We are now offering Security Deposit free living! Our new program takes 60 seconds to get started. You get to keep your security deposit and pay a small monthly fee instead! .

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
416 Deal Lake Drive - B7
416 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
515 6th Avenue
515 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Beautifully gut-renovated 1 Bedroom apartment for Annual rent in Asbury Park. Everything has been given attention to detail and style.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
300 Deal Lake Drive
300 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Winter Rental available Sep 13. Walk to the beach!! Fully furnished and renovated condo located on Deal Lake. Enjoy views of the lake and ocean.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1213 4th Avenue
1213 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1000 sqft
This adorable 2 bed 1.5 bath home on one of the prettiest streets in Asbury Park is now for rent for the Summer 2020 season! One bed downstairs, one up with a loft perfect for additional guests.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1001 2nd Avenue
1001 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1567 sqft
WOW! Enjoy July & August in a Fabulous 2BR/2.5BA Loft w/3 BALCONIES...1 PARKING SPACE...

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
707 Bangs Avenue
707 Bangs Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
Live in exciting downtown Asbury Park in The Mercury! This large, modern condo features a spacious master bedroom with walk in closets and en suite master bathroom with double sink vanity and over sized walk in shower, room off of open concept

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
502 Asbury Avenue
502 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
SUMMER/FALL 2020- Enjoy this amazing fully restored 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom furnished cottage.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
407 7th Ave - 12
407 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
725 sqft
If you love a large kitchen with a ton of closet space than this 1 BR is for you. This building is located 3 short blocks to the beach in Pristine, North East Asbury Park.

Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1413 Webb Street
1413 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
Ask about our no security deposit program! . Come and check the lavish two story home on Webb Street. This is a part of our brand new, "Lofts at Webb Street" complex. This spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wanamassa, NJ

Finding an apartment in Wanamassa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

