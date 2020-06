Amenities

Take a step inside this mountainside condominium located in picturesque Black Creek Sanctuary. Inside you will be welcomed by the spacious open floor plan, modern kitchen, and private deck. Enjoy the surrounding nature, hiking trails, association pool, and fresh air. This Short Term Rental is Available for 5 months starting July 15. If rented for a shorter term than 5 months then the seller will charge a higher rate per month (2 to 4 months would be $2600 per month)