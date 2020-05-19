All apartments in Vernon Center
1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2

1 Purgatory Court · (973) 827-6767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Purgatory Court, Vernon Center, NJ 07462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Slopeside 3 BR, 2 Full Bath, loft floorplan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry and plenty of cabinets. Great views from the Greenhouse Windows! Loft bedroom has full bathroom, skylight and custom closet/storage area. Newer windows, carpets, dishwasher, kitchen cabinets and countertops, water heater, furnace, A/C. New microwave and range/oven being installed. Condo has a stackable washer/dryer. A must see! Sewer fee is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 have any available units?
1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 have?
Some of 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vernon Center.
Does 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 offer parking?
No, 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 have a pool?
No, 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 have accessible units?
No, 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2 has units with air conditioning.
