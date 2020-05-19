1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Slopeside 3 BR, 2 Full Bath, loft floorplan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry and plenty of cabinets. Great views from the Greenhouse Windows! Loft bedroom has full bathroom, skylight and custom closet/storage area. Newer windows, carpets, dishwasher, kitchen cabinets and countertops, water heater, furnace, A/C. New microwave and range/oven being installed. Condo has a stackable washer/dryer. A must see! Sewer fee is included in the rent.