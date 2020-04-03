All apartments in Ventnor City
Find more places like 5806 VENTNOR Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventnor City, NJ
/
5806 VENTNOR Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

5806 VENTNOR Ave

5806 Ventnor Avenue · (609) 501-3211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventnor City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5806 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
HAVE THE BEST OF OUR WONDERFUL JERSEY SHORE BEACH TOWN IN THIS FABULOUS RENOVATED HOME WITH IN-GROUND POOL THAT IS 2 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN THE PRESTIGIOUS ST LEONARD'S TRACT! Meticulously maintained and very spacious, home features an open layout with 1st and 2nd story decks for entertaining & relaxing & enjoying with large back yard with pool which is very rare at the shore. Large living room, dining room, and Gourmet Kitchen with 2 ovens, Master Bed and Bath on 1st Floor, and 1 other nice sized bedroom and adorable loft bedroom and bath for extra guests. Perfect for beach and pool days with enormous back yard with pool, you may never go to the beach! Terrific family home that is walking distance to beach, boardwalk, restaurants, & shops, JUST BRING YOUR BATHING SUITS AND FLIP FLOPS AND A WONDERFUL JERSEY SHORE EXPERIENCE AWAITS! CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5806 VENTNOR Ave have any available units?
5806 VENTNOR Ave has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5806 VENTNOR Ave have?
Some of 5806 VENTNOR Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5806 VENTNOR Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5806 VENTNOR Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5806 VENTNOR Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5806 VENTNOR Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 5806 VENTNOR Ave offer parking?
No, 5806 VENTNOR Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5806 VENTNOR Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5806 VENTNOR Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5806 VENTNOR Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5806 VENTNOR Ave has a pool.
Does 5806 VENTNOR Ave have accessible units?
No, 5806 VENTNOR Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5806 VENTNOR Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5806 VENTNOR Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5806 VENTNOR Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5806 VENTNOR Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5806 VENTNOR Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ventnor City 1 BedroomsVentnor City 2 Bedrooms
Ventnor City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentnor City Apartments with Gym
Ventnor City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAbsecon, NJ
Smithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity