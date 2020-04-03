5806 VENTNOR Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

HAVE THE BEST OF OUR WONDERFUL JERSEY SHORE BEACH TOWN IN THIS FABULOUS RENOVATED HOME WITH IN-GROUND POOL THAT IS 2 BLOCKS TO BEACH IN THE PRESTIGIOUS ST LEONARD'S TRACT! Meticulously maintained and very spacious, home features an open layout with 1st and 2nd story decks for entertaining & relaxing & enjoying with large back yard with pool which is very rare at the shore. Large living room, dining room, and Gourmet Kitchen with 2 ovens, Master Bed and Bath on 1st Floor, and 1 other nice sized bedroom and adorable loft bedroom and bath for extra guests. Perfect for beach and pool days with enormous back yard with pool, you may never go to the beach! Terrific family home that is walking distance to beach, boardwalk, restaurants, & shops, JUST BRING YOUR BATHING SUITS AND FLIP FLOPS AND A WONDERFUL JERSEY SHORE EXPERIENCE AWAITS! CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS!