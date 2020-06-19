5707 Monmouth Ave Ave

Amenities

Inviting cottage by the shore! The property is located just over the bridge in Ventnor Heights, short bike ride & walk to Ventnor's finest beaches, bay and boardwalk. Close to shopping, dining, The Red Room Cafe, Annette's, the Liquor store and Ice cream parlor are just around the corner. Enjoy the breezes on the front porch and family time in the living room, dining room or under the back yard shades. There is a large master bedroom in the rear of the home, and there are 2 additional 2 bedrooms with queen beds. There are 1,5 bathrooms in the home. The galley kitchen equipped with gas stove, microwave and a dishwasher. There is a washer, dryer and dishwasher in the property as well as a bar area. Available for winter rental! Owner would consider pets and also open for monthly tenants.