All apartments in Ventnor City
Find more places like 5 S Newport Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventnor City, NJ
/
5 S Newport Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:12 AM

5 S Newport Ave

5 North Newport Avenue · (609) 399-5454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventnor City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 OR WINTER RENTAL NOW! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath FURNISHED apartment is just a short walk (one and a half blocks) to the gorgeous Ventnor Beaches! Enjoy all the fun this area has to offer, just outside of your own apartment! Whether you're looking for fun in the sun all summer long, or an affordable place to stay this winter, you've found the ONE! (Also available $1100/month winter, $13,000 full summer, or $1300/month year round! Please mention which term you're interested in when contacting!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 S Newport Ave have any available units?
5 S Newport Ave has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5 S Newport Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5 S Newport Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 S Newport Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5 S Newport Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 5 S Newport Ave offer parking?
No, 5 S Newport Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5 S Newport Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 S Newport Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 S Newport Ave have a pool?
No, 5 S Newport Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5 S Newport Ave have accessible units?
No, 5 S Newport Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5 S Newport Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 S Newport Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 S Newport Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 S Newport Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 S Newport Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ventnor City 1 BedroomsVentnor City 2 Bedrooms
Ventnor City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentnor City Apartments with Gym
Ventnor City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAbsecon, NJ
Smithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity