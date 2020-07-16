421 N Lafayette Ave

Amenities

Available July 15 to Aug 2 (18 days) for $5,500. Beautifully furnished first floor sprawling condo, just like staying in a house, fenced back yard, plenty of quiet and private outdoor space. Very Modern and clean with all features you need for a comfortable stay. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances. Comfy living room with large leather sofa's, recliner and flat screen. Two very spacious bedrooms each with flat screen TV. Two Full bathrooms with walk-in showers. A quaint deck surrounded by trees for privacy, enjoy afternoon sun and colorful sunsets. The back yard is fenced in. Doggie door, your well trained pet is welcome. Large field across the street to walk the dog and play. Don't miss this one , it's a great catch!