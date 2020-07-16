All apartments in Ventnor City
421 N Lafayette Ave

421 N Lafayette Ave · No Longer Available
Location

421 N Lafayette Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available July 15 to Aug 2 (18 days) for $5,500. Beautifully furnished first floor sprawling condo, just like staying in a house, fenced back yard, plenty of quiet and private outdoor space. Very Modern and clean with all features you need for a comfortable stay. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances. Comfy living room with large leather sofa's, recliner and flat screen. Two very spacious bedrooms each with flat screen TV. Two Full bathrooms with walk-in showers. A quaint deck surrounded by trees for privacy, enjoy afternoon sun and colorful sunsets. The back yard is fenced in. Doggie door, your well trained pet is welcome. Large field across the street to walk the dog and play. Don't miss this one , it's a great catch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 N Lafayette Ave have any available units?
421 N Lafayette Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventnor City, NJ.
What amenities does 421 N Lafayette Ave have?
Some of 421 N Lafayette Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 N Lafayette Ave currently offering any rent specials?
421 N Lafayette Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 N Lafayette Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 N Lafayette Ave is pet friendly.
Does 421 N Lafayette Ave offer parking?
No, 421 N Lafayette Ave does not offer parking.
Does 421 N Lafayette Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 N Lafayette Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 N Lafayette Ave have a pool?
No, 421 N Lafayette Ave does not have a pool.
Does 421 N Lafayette Ave have accessible units?
No, 421 N Lafayette Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 421 N Lafayette Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 N Lafayette Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 N Lafayette Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 N Lafayette Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
