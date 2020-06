Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

COME SEE THIS LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT CLOSE TO BEACH!! Features include new flooring throughout, fireplace and large living area. Located one house off Atlantic Avenue on a fabulous wide street. 2nd floor unit has large deck the full width of the duplex. Close to beach, boardwalk, shopping, restaurants and Atlantic City!! CALL NOW!