Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ADORABLE RENTAL!! This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 Full bath, Cape Cod home, has just been FULLY renovated.. Highlights include open living room and Kitchen concept, LARGE back porch and detached garage/storage. With just a short walk to the BEACH & BOARDWALK you don't want to miss out on this property! Hurry and make an appointment before it goes.