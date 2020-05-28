112 S Little Rock Ave

Amenities

parking media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking media room

Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2 baths second floor unit. Rental includes ONE parking spot per unit in a private secure driveway and comes fully furnished. Plenty of room outside for a bikes and/or storage. Everything in walking distance, stores, restaurants, movie theater, fishing, walking the boardwalk.