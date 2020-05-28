All apartments in Ventnor City
112 S Little Rock Ave
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:02 AM

112 S Little Rock Ave

112 South Little Rock Avenue · (609) 304-1096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2 baths second floor unit. Rental includes ONE parking spot per unit in a private secure driveway and comes fully furnished. Plenty of room outside for a bikes and/or storage. Everything in walking distance, stores, restaurants, movie theater, fishing, walking the boardwalk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S Little Rock Ave have any available units?
112 S Little Rock Ave has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 112 S Little Rock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
112 S Little Rock Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S Little Rock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 112 S Little Rock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 112 S Little Rock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 112 S Little Rock Ave does offer parking.
Does 112 S Little Rock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 S Little Rock Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S Little Rock Ave have a pool?
No, 112 S Little Rock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 112 S Little Rock Ave have accessible units?
No, 112 S Little Rock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S Little Rock Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 S Little Rock Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 S Little Rock Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 S Little Rock Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
