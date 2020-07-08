All apartments in Ventnor City
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

108 N Harvard Ave

108 North Harvard Avenue · (609) 487-7234
Location

108 North Harvard Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SUMMER RENTAL NEAR THE BEACH, BAY, AND ST. LEONARD'S TRACT!!! Spacious two bedroom, 1 full bath first floor unit! Open layout living room, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and extra large laundry room perfect for extra storage for beach accessories! Great outdoor spaces including a large yard to enjoy the bay breezes. Walk to restaurants, nail salons, stores, and just three blocks to the BEACH! CUTE, CLEAN, AND ADORABLE...PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL! Also available for the month of July or August to Labor Day! CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 N Harvard Ave have any available units?
108 N Harvard Ave has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 N Harvard Ave have?
Some of 108 N Harvard Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 N Harvard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 N Harvard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N Harvard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 108 N Harvard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 108 N Harvard Ave offer parking?
No, 108 N Harvard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 108 N Harvard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 N Harvard Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N Harvard Ave have a pool?
No, 108 N Harvard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108 N Harvard Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 N Harvard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N Harvard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 N Harvard Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 N Harvard Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 N Harvard Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
