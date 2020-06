Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

BEAUTIFUL NEWER CONSTRUCTION HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Beautiful flooring and high ceilings in this spacious open floor plan with dining area and gorgeous kitchen! Multiple decks to enjoy to the sea breezes with BAY VIEWS. 4 large bedrooms including the master suite with a huge full bath. Great fenced yard and outdoor shower. Tons of off-street parking with driveway and 2-car garage! Great Location!! Just walking distance to the beach, boardwalk, playground, fabulous restaurants and more! The perfect place to call home this summer...CALL TODAY!