Last updated April 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

103 S Frankfort Ave

103 South Frankfort Avenue · (609) 399-5454
Location

103 South Frankfort Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
tennis court
LOCATION - LOCATION-LOCATION!! ONLY 5 HOMES THE OCEAN! BEACH BLOCK OLD WORLD CHARM BEAUTY! NO Need to Drive ANYWHERE with this fabulous location in the Renaissance Section of NORTH BEACH! Relax Away Only Steps from the Boardwalk/Beach and Walking Distance to Restaurants, Ventnor Movie Theater, Tennis Courts, Playground and MORE!! The Main House Features Three stories of Living Space; 6 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms! Enjoy Your Porch Where You Can Enjoy the Ocean View, Enjoy Cocktails, and Relax your worries away. Step Into The Conservatory And Curl Up With Your Favorite Book To Read. So Much Room for Extended Family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 S Frankfort Ave have any available units?
103 S Frankfort Ave has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 S Frankfort Ave have?
Some of 103 S Frankfort Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 S Frankfort Ave currently offering any rent specials?
103 S Frankfort Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 S Frankfort Ave pet-friendly?
No, 103 S Frankfort Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 103 S Frankfort Ave offer parking?
Yes, 103 S Frankfort Ave does offer parking.
Does 103 S Frankfort Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 S Frankfort Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 S Frankfort Ave have a pool?
No, 103 S Frankfort Ave does not have a pool.
Does 103 S Frankfort Ave have accessible units?
No, 103 S Frankfort Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 103 S Frankfort Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 S Frankfort Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 S Frankfort Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 S Frankfort Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
