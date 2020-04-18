103 S Frankfort Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage media room tennis court

LOCATION - LOCATION-LOCATION!! ONLY 5 HOMES THE OCEAN! BEACH BLOCK OLD WORLD CHARM BEAUTY! NO Need to Drive ANYWHERE with this fabulous location in the Renaissance Section of NORTH BEACH! Relax Away Only Steps from the Boardwalk/Beach and Walking Distance to Restaurants, Ventnor Movie Theater, Tennis Courts, Playground and MORE!! The Main House Features Three stories of Living Space; 6 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms! Enjoy Your Porch Where You Can Enjoy the Ocean View, Enjoy Cocktails, and Relax your worries away. Step Into The Conservatory And Curl Up With Your Favorite Book To Read. So Much Room for Extended Family.