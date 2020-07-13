/
/
/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:01 PM
130 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Union City, NJ
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
510 40 STREET
510 40th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
NICE LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN!! - Property Id: 313265 BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT MINUTES FROM NYC!! HARDWOOD FLOORING! AIRY! LOTS OF LIGHT! RECESSED LIGHTING! MARBLE BATH ! RIGHT NEAR SHOPPING
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
137 36 Street
137 36th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Spacious Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 298312 Beautiful Newly Renovated Spacious 1 bd 1 bath Apartment! Hardwood flooring! Recessed lighting! Living/Dining Area! Marble Bath! New Appliances! Spacious Closet space! Pet
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Union City
1608 Palisade Ave - 2
1608 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Soon Apartment Won't Last. To schedule time to see the apartment text Max at 201-294-3525. Virtual tour available here (copy and paste the link in your browser): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYN-dDa_qgI Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
133 33RD ST
133 33rd Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
UNION CITY'S INCOMPARABLY LOCATED 1 BR APARTMENT! Check out this ideal 1 bedroom condominium unit available! Only 1 block away from major NJ/NYC transportation, this is an excellent option for NYC commuters! This apartment occupies an open layout
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
409 PALISADE AVE
409 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 409 PALISADE AVE in Union City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Union City
323-325 5TH ST
323 5th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
Nice and bright one bedroom apartment. Well maintained 1st floor unit. Close to 9th St/Congress Light Rail Station and Washington Sq Park. Heat/hot water included in rent!
Results within 1 mile of Union City
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 82
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314107 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 80
188 South St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314096 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
226 66th St 5
226 66th St, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,278
500 sqft
**STUNNING STUDIO** - Property Id: 232730 **STUNNING STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~NET RENT AMOUNT ADVERTISED~ ~APT Features~ *One month free rent *Brand new modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite countertops *Spacious and
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1025 COLUMBIA AVE
1025 Columbia Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to your bright, sunny & spacious 1bd 1ba apartment. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included in the rent. Unit features 1 large bedroom that can fit a king size bed & has a HUGE walk-in closet. Open concept living/kitchen/dining area.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5609 HUDSON AVE
5609 Hudson Avenue, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment for rent in West New York. Close to everything.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
64 Franklin St
64 Franklin Street, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
410 sqft
Small 1 bedroom at ground level with window facing Franklin Street No steps at all. Just two blocks from Central Ave or Palisade Ave. At the 87 bus stop to JSQ/Hoboken. Tenant pays utilities.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
220 64TH ST
220 64th Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
200 sqft
Totally renovated 1 bdrm apartment. Minutes to NYC by Car and Public Transportation right there. Seconds from shopping area, laundromat, supermarkets, kindergarten, middle and high schools. Clean and well maintained building by on-site-super.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1601 40th St
1601 40th Street, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming, 1 bedroom apartment with small bonus room in a great location! Lots of natural lighting. Very quiet block. Plenty of closet space! Steps away from NYC and major transportation. Close to shopping, parks, and dining.
1 of 1
Last updated March 16 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
249 CENTRAL AVE
249 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nice apt in nice Jersey City Hts location, near shopping, banks. NY trans, recreational park, and much more. tenants pay their own gas, electric bill
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
327 JACKSON ST
327 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
550 sqft
Wonderful second floor one bedroom apartment offers great price, location and public transportation all in one. First month's rent, month and a half security, and one month broker's fee required to rent apartment.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
289 NEW YORK AVE
289 New York Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,246
ONE MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE!!! Advertised rent is net effective after incentive base on $1350. Security deposit 1.5 month base $1350. Totally renovated STUDIO, 1 bath apartment with a lots of natural light.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5110 Bergenline Ave 10
5110 Bergenline Avenue, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
Unit 10 Available 09/07/20 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 317432 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
Results within 5 miles of Union City
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
2 Units Available
Guttenberg
69th Street
63-67 69th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Welcome to 69th Street Apartments with our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments include free heat and hot water.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Park
Maple Court
25 Teaneck Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come to Maple Court Apartments and see if we have the apartment for you. We offer new euro-style kitchens with new appliances such as microwaves, and air conditioning.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
266 Monticello Ave 11Q
266 Monticello Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
650 sqft
RENOVATED 1 BR APT FOR RENT JERSEY CITY - Property Id: 312498 --NO BROKER FEE-- --GROUND FLOOR APT-- --SEPARATE LIVING ROOM-- --HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --DISHWASHER-- --MICROWAVE-- --RENOVATED AND
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
384 Baldwin Ave 5
384 Baldwin Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM** - Property Id: 271437 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Heat and hot water included *Dishwasher *Microwave *Hardwood flooring *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and
Similar Pages
Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Accessible ApartmentsUnion City Apartments under $1,400
Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUnion City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ