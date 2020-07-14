All apartments in Turnersville
Heather Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Heather Ridge Apartments

454 Heather Dr N · (856) 672-5208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ 08051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 466Y · Avail. Aug 13

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 407W · Avail. Oct 3

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 189K · Avail. Sep 25

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heather Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
alarm system
bike storage
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
This carefully designed community located in the desirable area of Gloucester County is a very easy commute of less than fifteen minutes north to Philadelphia and 30 minutes south to Wilmington. Heather Ridge is especially appreciated for being secluded, yet only three miles from 295 and close to shopping, recreation, and fine dining. Private entrances to each apartment, along with the tranquil, serene environment allow residents to enjoy more peace and quiet than are normally expected in an apartment home. Everything you need is only minutes away but you won't want to leave. Located on 34.5 acres of a peaceful, park-like setting. Heather Ridge offers a peaceful retreat at the end of a busy day. A wonderful life is our commitment to you! In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 amenity fee; $30 Certificate of Occupancy fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
fee: $300 per pet ($200 per pet if fee is paid before pet takes occupancy)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Storage Details: Private locker: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heather Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Heather Ridge Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,168 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Heather Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Heather Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heather Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heather Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heather Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Heather Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Heather Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Heather Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
