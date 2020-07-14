Heather Ridge Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court alarm system bike storage carport clubhouse courtyard guest parking hot tub internet access

This carefully designed community located in the desirable area of Gloucester County is a very easy commute of less than fifteen minutes north to Philadelphia and 30 minutes south to Wilmington. Heather Ridge is especially appreciated for being secluded, yet only three miles from 295 and close to shopping, recreation, and fine dining. Private entrances to each apartment, along with the tranquil, serene environment allow residents to enjoy more peace and quiet than are normally expected in an apartment home. Everything you need is only minutes away but you won't want to leave. Located on 34.5 acres of a peaceful, park-like setting. Heather Ridge offers a peaceful retreat at the end of a busy day. A wonderful life is our commitment to you! In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you. Please call for an appointment today.