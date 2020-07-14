Heather Ridge Apartments

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 amenity fee; $30 Certificate of Occupancy fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
fee: $300 per pet ($200 per pet if fee is paid before pet takes occupancy)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Storage Details: Private locker: included in lease