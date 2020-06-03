395 St. Joe's

Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath with Basement - Property Id: 282526
Two story home for rent. One full bath on each floor. Unfinished basement for storage. Small yard. On-street parking. Near St. Joe's Park, Mulberry St Park, and George Page Park.
Appointments available for showing Saturday, May 16, 2020.
PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED PLUS APPLICATION FEE
NO PETS NO SMOKING
Email contact is best. If no answer on phone, please try again.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282526
