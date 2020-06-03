All apartments in Trenton
Find more places like 395 St. Joe's.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trenton, NJ
/
395 St. Joe's
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

395 St. Joe's

395 Saint Joes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Trenton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

395 Saint Joes Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08638
East Trenton

Amenities

carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath with Basement - Property Id: 282526

Two story home for rent. One full bath on each floor. Unfinished basement for storage. Small yard. On-street parking. Near St. Joe's Park, Mulberry St Park, and George Page Park.
Appointments available for showing Saturday, May 16, 2020.
PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED PLUS APPLICATION FEE

NO PETS NO SMOKING

Email contact is best. If no answer on phone, please try again.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282526
Property Id 282526

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5801709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 St. Joe's have any available units?
395 St. Joe's doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trenton, NJ.
What amenities does 395 St. Joe's have?
Some of 395 St. Joe's's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 St. Joe's currently offering any rent specials?
395 St. Joe's isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 St. Joe's pet-friendly?
No, 395 St. Joe's is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trenton.
Does 395 St. Joe's offer parking?
No, 395 St. Joe's does not offer parking.
Does 395 St. Joe's have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 St. Joe's does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 St. Joe's have a pool?
No, 395 St. Joe's does not have a pool.
Does 395 St. Joe's have accessible units?
No, 395 St. Joe's does not have accessible units.
Does 395 St. Joe's have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 St. Joe's does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 St. Joe's have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 St. Joe's does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln
Trenton, NJ 08550
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive
Trenton, NJ 08619

Similar Pages

Trenton 1 BedroomsTrenton 2 Bedrooms
Trenton Apartments with BalconyTrenton Apartments with Garage
Trenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PALindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PAJenkintown, PA
Glenside, PASouth River, NJPalmyra, NJHamilton Square, NJLawrenceville, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJBound Brook, NJCroydon, PAFeasterville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Thomas Edison State UniversityUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's UniversityTemple University
Thomas Jefferson University